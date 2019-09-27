PTOL Reduces Cargo Handling Timeline, Inaugurates New Stacking Equipment

The chairman, board of directors, Ports Terminal Operators Nigeria Limited (PTOL), Chief Dennis Okafor, has described the inauguration of two new container handling equipment as a big relief, stating that with the development, the cargo handling timeline by PTOL, will reduced drastically.

He stated this at the official launch of the new stacking yard of PTOL which has the capacity for an additional 1,000 containers in Port Harcourt.

Okafor who spoke of the board’s plans of having PTOL as the preferred gateway for South East and South South Nigerian cargoes, said the seriousness with which the board approaches investments would further boost service delivery to all customers.

While expressing satisfaction at the rate of progress PTOL has recorded, Chief Mike Nwaukoni said without doubt, more significant investment that will make PTOL the terminal operator of choice for Eastern Nigeria would be unfolded in no distant time.

The company secretary, Bar Chioma Okwuanyi, explained that with the arrival of the two new reach stackers, delay in container positioning, customs examination, loading and unloading of trucks has been eliminated. LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that before the arrival of the two new Kalmar Reach Stackers, PTOL, could barely handle two vessels in a month. But between September 6 and now, there has been about 300 per cent increase on delivery time as PTOL now boasts eight reach stackers, two empty container handlers and numerous forklifts and trucks.

Okwuanyi disclosed that Vessel turn-around time at PTOL has increased dramatically since May this year.

The Company Secretary added that contrary to the era where container vessels used to stay alongside for 12 days, the vessels are now turned around in less than three days. LEADERSHIP Friday further gathered that the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), being PTOL’s biggest container shipping line and other stakeholders are excited with the development.

Meanwhile, the managing director of PTOL, Denrick Moos said in a statement on Wednesday that the support of the company’s board of directors as well as the team effort of the workers paved the way for the phenomenal successes recorded by the company. According to Moos, “PTOL as an indigenous terminal operator has the capabilities and capacity to handle even more shipping lines as equipment availability and stacking space are no longer constraints.

“This is further demonstrated by the increase in clearing agents also patronising PTOL, which is a pointer to the fact that PTOL is moving in the right direction as far as customer service delivery is concerned. All of this at a lower tariff than our main competitors which will lead to an increased patronage of PTOL.”