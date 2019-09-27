Revitalising Ecosystem Of Grassroots, Communities Crucial – Lawal

The chief executive of Connected Development (CODE), a civil society organisation and Climate Activist, Hamzat Lawal, has said that revitalising the ecosystem and economy of communities and villages is very crucial.

He made the statement recently, at the first ever United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York, which held over the weekend and which preceded the 74th United Nations General Assembly. The summit was attended by over a thousand Climate Activists from across 140 countries to make an urgent call against Climate Change and showcase solutions to resolving this defining issue of our time.

The activists began with a Climate Strike—the largest climate change demonstration in human history, which held simultaneously in many countries across the world, with millions of students and activists abandoning school and work to join the mass protest.

According to Lawal, while introducing a documentary at the UN Climate Summit, on one of the most audacious Climate efforts in human history, the African Union-led Initiative, the Great Green Wall, said, “We’re talking about revitalising the ecosystem, the economy of communities and villages. The future generations will hold us accountable.”

According to Lawal, the Great Green Wall holds key to the future of African drylands; a daring initiative that has the potential to bring back to the continent, food and water security.

The UN Deputy-General, Amina J Mohammed, who joined the call, stated that desertification and land degradation have reduced the productivity of 23 per cent of land around the world. This has dramatic implications for food production, jobs, ecosystems, affecting the quality of life of communities whose livelihoods depend on their natural resources and the services these provide.

She added that the Great Green Wall is a beacon of hope and an opportunity to turn the tide on land degradation and desertification in Africa.

The past four years have been the hottest on record, global CO2 emissions hit an all-time high in 2018 and a fivefold increase in climate actions is needed to increase global warming by 1.5°C.

Global Climate Activist, Greta Thunberg, urged humans across the world to “act now as if the house was on fire because there is no time.”