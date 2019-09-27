Rise In Domestic Violence

Almost on a daily basis, the media is inundated with news of domestic violence. The tempo of the report and most times, the goriness, have not only underscored the fact that cases of domestic violence are now more rampant than ever before, but also exposes the soft underbelly of the first and most minute community of the society: the family.

Domestic violence is widespread and shows no sign of lessening in Nigeria. CLEEN Foundation’s 2012 National Crime and Safety Survey reports that one in every three respondents admitted to being a victim of domestic violence. The survey also found a nationwide increase in domestic violence in the affected years from 21 per cent in 2011 to 30 per cent in 2013.

We have observed with trepidation that unnerving cases of domestic violence are now gender-blind and more life consuming. Most unlike the days of yore, domestic violence now probably consumes the male more than the female.

Recently there was a media report about a housewife who reportedly stabbed her husband to death for his alleged failure to provide the funds for the birthday party of their daughter. Such an excuse for murder!

Also, in one of the South-west states, a woman, who reportedly was a victim of violence, put up a self-defence during one of the series of alleged abuse by her husband. The act did not only put an end to the violent acts of the abusive husband, it also ended his life. She stabbed him to death.

A 14-year-old bride of a forced marriage in one of the northern states could not take it anymore. Aside from reportedly being in love with another man, her husband also allegedly turned her into a punching bag night and day. When she decided to protest, her reprisal proved too heavy. The man died. He was killed by the kid-bride. She poisoned him. The cases are just too many and the details sordid.

With this unpleasant development, the Nigerian family is again at a very high risk which in turn translates to the nation being in great jeopardy considering the ultra-sensitive role of the family in the macrocosm of the larger society.

It is our considered opinion that this unwholesome development is precipitated by some factors which if not promptly and effectively addressed, could give birth to a hydra-headed phenomenon whose outcome would not be palatable to all, irrespective of class, creed and status.

Anywhere there is poverty, strife and animosity are close by. And for a country often described, albeit, derogatively as the poverty capital of the world, the family is the first victim and most haunted by the malaise of poverty. Most Nigerian families live on the average of less than $2 per day.

Government that is the major employer of labour in the country should create more jobs and provide a more conducive environment for businesses to thrive. By this, the average Nigerian family would be delivered from the shackles of poverty.

We have also observed with dismay, the acute dearth of marriage counsellors, post-trauma therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists, a situation that is not helped by the ignorance of the average Nigerian on the utility values of these professionals. The absence of these services has not made it easy for the stemming of domestic violence in the society.

The provision of these and adequate education of the populace on their relevance will, in no small measure, help stem the tide of domestic violence. This is as passionate appeal is made to religious organisations and their leaders to desist from forbidding their members from quitting their marriages in situations where there have been proven incompatibility, irreconcilable differences and verbal or physical abuse. It is sad that many lives would have been saved if religious leaders and leaders of the society had soft-pedalled on their hard stance of ‘for better, for worse,’ in marriages.

Conscious efforts should also be made by opinion leaders, family or clan heads, religious leaders, NGOs and affected government agencies to re-orientate the populace, especially couples, on what their values should be and de-emphasising money or material needs.

With a well-formed value system and a firm belief in the family norm, a lot would have been done in averting the gruesome murders which stem out of domestic violence.

It is our opinion that offenders who are found culpable at the end of diligent and painstaking investigations be promptly and effectively brought to book. This will serve as deterrent to others as justice would have not only been served but would also be seen to have been done.