BUSINESS
SAP, UNICEF To Train Youths On Digital Skills In Africa, Others
SAP and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday announced a new global partnership to provide quality education, life skills and job skills training to young people in disadvantaged communities, preparing them for decent work and active citizenship.
Announced at an event taking place at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the three-year partnership will bring together businesses, governments and nongovernmental organisations to build sustainable education models.
The collaboration will help reach young people across Africa, Asia and Europe, with initial efforts focused on India, Turkey and Vietnam. It forms part of Generation Unlimited, the global partnership working to prepare young people to become engaged and productive citizens.
Launched one year ago, Generation Unlimited convenes multi-sector public and private investment in education and employment of youth, while engaging young people in these efforts.
The partnership will focus on workforce inclusion initiatives to help young people thrive, and provide organizations with a prepared workforce. It will look to develop a standardized national curriculum, workforce readiness programs and in-depth research to better inform and connect the private sector with future talent.
