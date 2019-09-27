Societal Reform As Collective Responsibility

In the name of Allah who states, “… verily, never will Allah change the condition of a people until they change it themselves with their own souls …” Q13:11

Peace and blessings of Allah be upon His noble servant, our master Muhammad and his purified progeny.

Congratulations to Muslim world on the memorable, historic, undeniable and generally recorded events of Ghadeer and Mubahala of the 18th and 24th of Zilhijjah, respectively.

The prophet (S) publicly appointed his successor in the former at a place called Khum, after the popular farewell pilgrimage, 10 years after hijra and 70 days to his heavenly departure. He started with a question to the pilgrims, “Do you witness that I have a prior right to and superior authority over all the faithful? They replied, yes o messenger of Allah! There upon he said, ”Ali is the master of all those of whom I am master. O Allah! Love him who loves him and hate him who hates him, help him who helps him, forsake him who forsakes him, and turn justice with him wherever he turns.” The history has graphically recorded how the companions and other believers hailed the Imam paying allegiance to him under the supervision of the noble messenger. Authentic traditions were recorded from different sources on this.

In the latter, the prophet (S) invited the Christians of Najran to invoke Allah’s curse on the lying party after calling his brother Ali, daughter Fatima and sons, Imams Hasan and Husain (AS), putting them under a clock. Observing the nobility of the infallible, they retreated and the prophet prayed at that point, “O Allah, verily, each prophet had family members whom were the nearest to him. “O Allah, these are my household; so please remove uncleanliness from them and purify them thoroughly”. Archangel Gabriel immediately descended with the verse “And Allah only wishes to remove all abomination from you, ye members of the family, and to make you pure and spotless” Q33:33.

Another historic event was the circumstance that led to revelation of Sura al – Insaan on 25th of the month in praise of the great sacrifice of Imam Ali and his family.

The significance of the last day of the month cannot be overemphasised. It signifies the end of Islamic calendar. Two raka’ats prayers, reading Fatiha and each of Surah al – Ikhlas and Ayat al – Kursy 10 times were recommended after which a special supplication. It was related that when a person performs the prayer, Satan will say woe unto me! All the efforts I have exerted throughout this year for misleading him have failed. In addition to that, the person will be testified of sealing the year with a good act.

As usual, the resource forum has organised its annual Sallah feast after the Eid el Kabir at Abuja, the nation’s capital. Even though the week’s piece is not on the actual event, but a reflection of the sixth before the Zaria pogrom, hosted by Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky (H).

Professor Dahiru Yahya, Barrister Solomon Dalung, Pastor Yohanna Buru and Dr. Abdullahi Bawa Wase, among others were acknowledged as guests of honour. Other important guests were representatives of the Movement from Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zaria, Jos and Azare.

After the opening prayer, the coordinator, Pof Abdullahi Danladi, welcomed the participants highlighting the activities of the forum, and finally invited guests to the high table. Starting with the special guests, all the participants were invited to buffet, after which, the chief host reiterated the essence of the feast in bringing people of different backgrounds together to exchange views for the betterment of the society. The Sheikh discussed with dismay, the deplorable trend experienced by the country since mid 70’s. He reminded the audience of the intense ideological warfare of those days when they were at lower school to undergraduate describing the level of deterioration to virtually all sectors of our national life. Even the religious scholars in the most sensitive sector are involved in the unfortunate corrupt practices as many were employed to serve the selfish interest of the corrupt in the community.

In the cause of studentship, the Sheikh, who graduated with first class honours in Economics at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the late 70’s, wished to become a civil servant to lead a reserved life, but for his stand against oppression and cry for justice, he was arrested and imprisoned for several times nailing him more in the struggle and distant away from the initial ambition, becoming a full time religious activist. The Sheikh stressed collective responsibility as a necessity for societal reform. People should not fold their hands waiting for the saviour to come to their aid without playing their moral role, emphasising destiny as proportionate to deeds of the people. He (then) exemplified president Buhari’s remark on the people’s paradoxical yearning for change, which he said must be supported and wisely complemented. He extensively stressed the fact that goodness and badness were two parallel things that people must understand saying it was unfortunate that many people expect their oppressors to save them. The righteous are related to goodness and justice and the bad to mischief and injustice!

In his short but very significant speech, Dr Abdullahi Bawa Wase expressed appreciation over the programme and the way its invitation was extended to him, promising to attend whenever invited from wherever he might be. He emphasised the need for understanding and tolerance in heterogeneous society citing example with Jos where they created an all comprising forum for peaceful coexistence. He shared his experience with the audience on some programmes he attended with the Sheikh as far back as in the 70’s. Generally speaking, the issue of peaceful coexistence was paramount in all nations giving examples from 133 countries he visited. He said Iran was the most sensitive Muslim country concerned with the unity of Muslim world. He thanked the Sheikh for hosting the feast, which was apparently instrumental to the socio-economic well being of the country.

Barrister Solomom Dalung also spoke at the occasion. He dwelt on the need for ethno-religious tolerance in multi-religious societies, expressing gratitude to the widely recognised effort of the Sheikh in this direction. He commented on the blessed life of the Sheikh, which touches millions of people thanking Allah that he did not engage in the said civil service keeping him away from all corrupt tendencies and serving as a model regardless of his background. The barrister added that justice is a prerequisite for peaceful coexistence, as such, there can be no peace whenever injustice prevails. He lamented the way people considered knowledgeable religious ambassadors were misused by politicians at will because of greediness. He emphasised need for understanding and ethno-religious tolerance giving examples with way the prophet (S) accommodated and related with prominent Christians at the initial stage of Islamic history. Pastor Yohanna Buru, as a usual participant, thanked the Sheikh for organising the event and honouring the invitation always extended to him and other Christians. He thanked Allah for having the Sheikh’s voice struggling for the dislodgement of oppression and establishment of justice in the country. He described the lessons behind the feast as very instrumental, which encouraged him to build stronger relation not with the Movement alone but other Muslim scholars in the country. He emphasised benefits behind the program to the entire country and asked the organiser to keep up the tempo for advancement of the country.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Eng Yahya Gilima, who thanked Allah, the Omnipotent in whose favour the program was successful. He also thanked the special guests, the chief host and all participants for sparing their good time to attend and wished all a happy and safe journey back. The closing prayer was offered by the Sheikh. While praying to Allah, the omnipotent to bless our nation and empower the most upright of us for the socio – economic stability of the country.

The event, as briefed, highlighted the broadmindedness of the Sheikh as he related with the Nigerians. And this is why he is greatly honoured across the country and beyond irrespective of tribal, religious and geographical differences. While urging the scholars and other figures to emulate him for the peaceful coexistence of our society, I call on the government to release him and other detainees unconditionally.

Wassalamu alaikum!

