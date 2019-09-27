Sodium Group CEO Bags Peace Achievers Awards

Abisoye Fagade, the CEO of Sodium Brand Solution gets honoured with the Peace Builder Award For Excellence in Business Entrepreneur and Leadership Skills at the 8th Peace Achievers International Conference and Award which took place at the Transorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on the 22nd of September 2019 and has urged African leaders to infuse entrepreneurship skills as part of the learning in the educational system in Africa during a meeting with Vice President Slumber Tsogwane of Botswana.

Abisoye made this call during his meeting with Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, of Botswana, Her Excellency Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor shortly after both of them attended The African Union Innovating Education in Africa Expo.

The African Union Innovating Education in Africa Expo is a flagship event of the African Union Commission intended to showcase practical social and technological innovations aimed at enhancing access, quality, relevance and inclusion in education in order to release the potential for empowerment, employability and inventiveness. It is an event which holds yearly.

The African Union Innovating Education in Africa Expo 2019 held in Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) Molepolole Road, Gaborone-Botswana recently and had prominent heads of African countries in attendance including Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, of Botswana, Her Excellency Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor Sodium Group CEO, Abisoye Fagade and others

During the meeting which held after the summit, Abisoye Fagade discussed at length with the Vice President Of Botswana, Slumber Tsogwane regarding infusing entrepreneurship skills as part of the learning in the educational system in Africa.

Speaking afterwards, Abisoye said “At the African Union Innovating Education in Africa Expo 2019. I had this impactful discussion with the Vice President of Botswana His Excellency Slumber Tsogwane on how important it is to include entrepreneurship skill as part of the learning in our educational system in Africa. It would help in reducing the unemployment rate in Africa and reshaping the Africa that we want.”

To undersore his commitment for this course, Bisoye Fagade launched a foundation (Abisoye Fagade Foundation) set to empower youth through mentorship & opportunities for the advancement of their career According to him, he said, “one of my vision has always

been putting Nigeria on the global map and promoting Africa at large, and there is no better way to do that than setting up an organization that caters and invests in the youth.”

The philanthropist took to his Instagram page to thank and express himself regarding the Peace Achievers International Award “I am pleased, honoured & humbled to accept the peace achievers award, as peacebuilder, excellence in business & leadership skills. An enormous salute to all the nominees each of whom have made incredible contributions to youth & community development in Nigeria. Thank you to those who nominated me and supported me. A very special thanks to the peace ambassador agency for recognising me as an Ambassador for peace”

From R-L: His Excellency Slumber Tsogwane Vice President of Botswana, Abisoye Fagade GMD Sodium Group & Founder Abisoye Fagade Foundation, Her Excellency Prof. Sarah Anyang Agbor African Union Innovating Education in Africa Expo 2019, Gaborone Botswana.