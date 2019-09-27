Stanbic IBTC Hosts 10th Edition Of West Africa Investors Conference

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has restated its commitment to attracting investors to Nigeria. The firm stated this at the just concluded 10th edition of the Standard Bank West Africa Investors’ Conference (WAIC) which it hosted. The three-day event which held recently in Lagos was themed: “Prism of Possibilities.”

West Africa Investors’ Conference provides a platform for bringing together foreign and local institutional investors, fund managers, regulators and policy makers, bankers, businessmen and captains of industry among others, to engage and explore growth potentials and opportunities in Nigeria.

Chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, said that this year’s edition is geared towards deliberately showcasing investment potentials in Nigeria. He said: “The West Africa Investors’ Conference serves as a veritable platform to match investors to investment opportunities. The idea is to be able to showcase the potential investments inherent in Nigeria to individual and institutional investors who are looking to invest in the different sectors in the Nigerian economy.”

The highlight of the opening day of the conference was a panel discussion on advancing FinTech frontiers in Nigeria. According to Sogunle, this year’s edition of the conference dedicated its panel session to FinTechs due to their significant role in Nigerian economy.

He said: “The Nigerian financial system as we know it is being disrupted with the introduction of innovative products and services.’’

Speakers at the panel session were Akeem Lawal, divisional CEO, Switching and Processing, Interswitch, Olugbenga Agboola, Co-Founder, Flutterwave and Iniabasi Akpan, Country manager, O’Pay.

Interswitch’s Akeem Lawal stated that banks that don’t evolve, risk becoming extinct. He further added, that 95 per cent of financial transactions in Nigeria are still cash-based; which presents an opportunity for FinTechs and financial institutions to tap into in terms of expanding the frontiers of financial inclusion in Nigeria. He further advocated for a collaboration amongst FinTechs and financial institutions.

In his remarks, Akpan, Country manager of O’Pay said he does not foresee a future where the rise of FinTechs will negatively impact the services of banking institutions.

He however stated that banks need to be more agile in service delivery while also upgrading their infrastructure to enable seamless connectivity with FinTechs.

Gbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO of Flutterwave stated that the Nigerian FinTech industry was not lacking in talent to take up roles.