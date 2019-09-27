Tasks Before The Humanitarian Minister

It’s a know fact , that a country has the responsibility first and foremost , to carter for the victims of natural disasters and other emergencies occuring on its territory. Hence, the government of the day has the primary role in the initiation, organisation , coordination and implementation of humanitarian assistance within its territory.

With this explained, it is also important to state that among the people in need are usually the homeless, refugees and victims of natural disasters, wars, as well as famine.

Humanitarian aid on the other hand, is material or logistical assistance provided , typically in response to humanitarian relief efforts including mqn- made and natural disasters.

Now, apart from the minister of finance who has the added responsibility of budget and national planning, the newly created humanitarian affairs and social development is arguably one of the most important ministries in President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level administration.

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the youngest minister in the Next Level cabinet has her plate full in delivering her mandate. Having been a former Federal Commissioner at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, I strongly believe she is coming to this new task experienced and well prepared.

On her mandate, the ministry is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of internally displaced persons, flood and victims of other natural disasters. This , is without doubt , that Nigeria is still feeling the pangs of Boko Haram insurgency.

Recall that the north east region was prior to the PMB’s led administration ravaged badly by the activities of the Boko Haram insurgency. Communities, public institutions, especially health and educational institutions were at that time wantonly destroyed by the insurgents.

According to the UNDP, the crisis destroyed properties including homes, hospitals, schools and markets as well as places of worship worth over $9 billion.

The World Bank had during a meeting with President Buhari, in Washington, unveiled a plan to spend $2.1 billion on rebuilding infrastructure in the North East. The funds will be spent through the World Bank’s International Development Agency in the form of low-interest loans, which will be interest-free for the first ten years and then accrue at a below market rate thereafter.

Similarly, Japan had released $1.5 million to fund community stabilisation activities in the North-East region.

Recall also tht the federal government had in April 2016 reveled that at least , N1trillion was needed for immediate and short-term stabilisation and recovery of the North-East. The federal government then, based its projection on an assessment and validation by multi-lateral institutions.

For instance, reports by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had indicated that at least , 2,295 teachers had been killed in the North-east since the conflict started in 2009.The UN agency had also in a statement released on the eve of April 14, fourth anniversary of the kidnap of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, suggested that more than 1,000 children had been abducted and 1,400 schools destroyed by the terrorists in the region since 2013.

It is instructive to note that it is estimated that about 35,000 people have been killed since 2009, 1.8 million people are internally displaced, and 7.1 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance across the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. Around 230,000 people have fled to the neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

This horrendous devastation cuts across other sectors like healthcare, agriculture and housing as a huge chunk of the population have been rendered homeless. The statistics above simply points to the enormity of the responsibility that the new ministry would carry.

I want to join many others who believe that counting from her experience from the refugee commission, she will work partner with the newly established north east development Commission to foster the needed development in the shattered region as well as rekindle the lost hope.

Similarly, to attain tangible feat with regards to delivering on her mandate, she will have to partner with NEMA in tackling other natural disasters. I want to believe that to achieve her mandate , she will be in charge of the social investment programmes of the federal government.

I want to believe that aside striving to demonstrate effectiveness and building up trust over time, the ministry , under her saddle should be well funded to enable her achieve the set goals, realising also that the task ahead is enormous even as I wish her the best of luck.