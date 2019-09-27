Understanding Trying Times 2

Learning from Musa (AS)

Previously, we talked about trials and how to be with Allah in our trying moments. In that discussion we highlighted some examples from the life Ibrahim AS. Today, we are going to look into the life of Musa AS to learn a few lessons.

Musa AS was not only among the five high hierarchical Prophets of Allah but also the Kaleem, who was opportune to speak with Allah directly, without interpreter. Allah says:

And Messengers We have mentioned to you before, and Messengers We have not mentioned to you, and to Musa Allah spoke directly. Q. 4:164

This is an honour to Musa, and this is why he is called the Kaleem, he whom Allah spoke to directly. In another verse Allah says:

And when Musa came at the time and place appointed by Us, and his Lord (Allah) spoke to him; he said: “O my Lord! Show me (Yourself), that I may look upon You.’’ Allah said: “You cannot see Me, but look upon the mountain; if it stands still in its place then you shall see Me.’’ So when his Lord appeared to the mountain, He made it collapse to dust, and Musa fell down unconscious. Then when he recovered his senses he said: “Glory be to You, I turn to You in repentance and I am the first of the believers.’’ Q. 7:143.

His life was full of trials, his delivery was a test to his mother.

(Allah) said: “You are granted your request, O Musa!’’ “And indeed, We conferred a favour on you another time (before). “When We inspired your mother with that which We inspired. Saying: Put him (the child) into a coffer and put it into the river; then the river shall cast it up on the bank, and there, an enemy of Mine and an enemy of his shall take him.’ And I endued you with love from Me, in order that you may be brought up under My Eye. When your sister went and said: Shall I show you one who will nurse him’ So We restored you to your mother that she might cool her eyes and she should not grieve. Then you did kill a man, but We saved you from great distress and tried you with a heavy trial.’’ Q. 20:36-40.

He was tried with extensive test when he was declared wanted, a situation that forced him to run away from his people.

So he escaped from there, looking about in a state of fear. He said: “My Lord! Save me from the people who are wrongdoers!’’ And when he went towards Madyan, he said: “It may be that my Lord guides me to the right way.’’ And when he arrived at the water of Madyan, he found there a group of men watering, and besides them he found two women who were keeping back (their flocks). He said: “What is the matter with you’’ They said: “We cannot water (our flocks) until the shepherds take (their flocks). And our father is a very old man.’’ So he watered (their flocks) for them, then he turned back to shade, and said: “My Lord! Truly, I am in need of whatever good that You bestow on me!’’ Q. 28:21-24.

Musa AS was tried in many ways right from his birth up to when he was forced to leave his people. In his new place where he knew no one, he did not change to a bad person, no! He was righteous and that led him to have a way to a new life. It is therefore important to stop using poverty as an excuse to create insecurity.

May Allah bless Nigeria!