Unpacking The Philosopher, A K Usman

It would not be pragmatic to call one person ‘the star’ in one of the oldest law faculties in Africa. If it were, that is what Professor Adamu Kyuka Usman, of the famous Kongo Campus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, be called.

The starting point of meeting this cerebral and erudite law teacher for every student that studied law in that prestigious institution in late 90s up to about 2016, is usually at their fourth level. This was where Professor Usman taught one of the most difficult, complex and chaotic courses; Law of Equity and Trust. But before then, one would have heard lots of awesome stories about his teaching prowess and ability.

How he usually taught each lesson to the understanding of even an average student is still a mystery to me. His stardom was not in what he said or how he said it but how he got what he had to say. Issues are presented in a literal, episodic manner intended to make the subject livelier and more interesting. And when he linked various equitable doctrines, equitable remedies and maxims of equity to present day legal challenges, he would simply bend over backward, to allow the subject speak through the leading ancestors of the subject. And it was like they all penned their lines only yesterday.

In his lectures and writings, there is always a little of Cicero, a little of Aristotle and a little of Marcus Fabius Quintilinus, and a little of any philosopher you can think of. What do you expect from a versatile professor who effortlessly blends intellectualism with social existentialism? A. K Usman is a man of great intellectual rigour and integrity who will not compromise on ideas, and whose ideas are so powerful that one will instinctively feel has been known from time immemorial. He is very critical but humane, fierce but compassionate, sarcastic but gentle, brilliant but loyal, but most of all, he is very passionate.

A.K Usman approximates the classical Platonian concept of The Philosopher King. He is, of course, more than that. He is a scholar’s scholar, a teacher’s teacher, a philosopher of philosophers and an intellectual par excellence. What else can one say about someone who, for about two decades, taught the flagship modules of International Economic Law at the graduate level and Law of Equity and Trust as well as Environmental Law at the undergraduate level, thereby planting himself at the heart of Ahmadu Bello University’s law department? For a university with a towering pedigree like ABU, this is definitely something worthy of mention.

He embodies knowledge, just as he is an embodiment of learning. He imparts knowledge in all its dimensions from the standpoint of both a teacher and a learner. He is a great teacher in the classroom and an extraordinary teacher outside the classroom. Hence, like the philosophers of old, just one contact can unpack and shed light on the most complex of ideas, propositions, theory and theorems, axioms, maxims, and so on. His forte is simplifying complexity without losing one bit of the essence of such complexity that is the hallmark of philosophical inquiry.

A lawyer by convention, A. K Usman is a scholar without boundaries. He not only has an unfathomable depth in political economy, sociology, history, geography, literature, law, Islamic jurisprudence, he has more than average understanding of the disciplines outside of law. If he were to be a Judge, in him alone, we would have a Lords Atkin and Denning or our own Justices Chukwudifu Oputa and Kayode Esho all put together.

His lectures were always a journey to the unknown just like the judgments of Chukwudifu Oputa. There is always a little wind and earthquake in his lectures and academic writings just as there are in the judgments of both Oputa and Esho.

Despite the above quintessential rare virtues, A. K Usman is neither haughty nor arrogant. He is always cheerful, humble and welcoming. He simply inspires to get the best out of people and is the kind of scholar you would wish to be around with always, to drink from the fountain of his knowledge and insights. I had the rare privilege of bringing him back to classroom from the seat of power where he was advising the president on legal matters, research and documentation, to give a two-hour lecture on International Economic Law to the LL.M class, which I chaired at the time in October 2016.

I made a post on my Facebook timeline, in form of appreciation a day after as follows: “It was really a great and rare privilege to have the erudite Prof. A. K Usman back to the class room yesterday to discuss International Economic Law with us (Postgraduate students of 2015/2016) Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It was indeed a fun-filled cum Intellectual moment as the Learned Professor took us round the discourse in his usual eloquent and esoteric manner. The entire class say thank you Sir for keeping faith with us and the University.”

A. K Usman’s response to this post of mine captures the point I am making here. He responded as follows: “It was really very cool for me exchanging ideas and views with my students who in a sense I was also a student of having learned a number of things from them during the interaction. Usman thank u also for keeping faith.” The response of other students to the same post equally buttresses my point above.

– Yakubu writes from Abuja.