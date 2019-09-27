US Agent Kinney Partners Bauchi First Lady On Sports, Education

A sports and education development projects partnership has been perfected between First Lady of Bauchi State Her Excellency Hajiya Aishatu Bala Mohammed and United States of America based sports agent and consultant, Dr Corttrell Kinney.

Kinney disclosed in Abuja after the meeting that he visited the Bauchi First Lady to discuss their partnership plans on Girls Child Education.

“With the Partnership from Hajiya Aishatu Bala Mohammed through her Non-Governmental Association (NGO), Al-Muhibbah Foundation, Dr Corttrell Kinney is looking to select talents courtesy of the Girls Child Education campaign which can fit them to scholarship programs in other to study and be sporty for the talented ones to reach their potentials”.

Although, Al’mihibbah Foundation is a non-Governmental Organization that was known for humanitarian activities aimed at addressing issues on education, health and other challenges, the foundation will do everything possible to identify and imitate with programs towards addressing challenges faces by women and children at large.

The first lady was elated, thanking Dr Corttrell Kinney and Bereckiah International Sports Agency for their collaboration on special development projects in their state.

Renowned football administrators who double as Grand Patron of Bereckiah International Sports Agency Abba Yola has expressed his delight towards great initiative from Bauchi state government and other state to limelight raw talents in the nation.

However, CEO of Bereckiah International Sports Agency Wonders Nwigwe Nduka, expressed the delight from the First Lady for endorsing an excellent initiatives for the state with Dr Corttrell Kinney.