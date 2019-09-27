War Against Insecurity And The Deployment Of Women

TARKAA DAVID in this report, x-rays the role of women in nation building and in contending with insecurity.

Women are said to be pillars of any society. While several women have been documented for revolutionalising world order, historical records abound of others who have led and still leading fights to liberate their societies , even in Nigeria. Queen Amina Mohamud of Zaria has been acknowledged for that role.

In line with this thought, the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari tasked the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the full potentials of women for operational effectiveness to address emerging security threats. This entails deploying women to fight the various security threats being faced by the country ; ranging from Boko Haram, armed banditry and other criminalities.

Mrs Buhari made the call to utilise women potentials at the just concluded Defence Headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security with the theme “The imperative of gender mainstreaming in the Armed Forces for operational effectiveness.”

The wife of the President who was represented by Dr Hajol Sani regretted that , women who posses traits of patience, perseverance and passion are often prevented from participating in combat duties but rather restricted to the supportive mustering of the military community such as finance, human resource, personnel and logistics.

She noted that despite gender stereotype, she considers herself and other women as soldiers being the protectors of the family and the home front.

The first lady however lamented that women have not been given the right place despite putting in more efforts to achieve equality in the workplace.

She said, “The security issues bedeviling our country still abound probably because we are yet to redefine the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potentials of women for operational effectiveness.

“There is a need for the reformulation of laws and policies that border on the inclusion of women in the strategic reformation of effective operational deployment,” she said

She further called for training and development opportunities specifically designed to support the needs of female soldiers.

Mrs Buhari’ stated that, “The wide margin and lack of flexibility in structures based on gender should be abridged,” she stressed.

She added that women have been imbued with divine wisdom that enables them to unite systems.

She, further complained that gender stereotype against women in the military Is a potential threat to women’s advancement “there are a good number of reported cases where women were prevented from participating in combat duties excluding pregnancy or maternity. Women are often restricted to careers within the supportive mustering of the military community such as finance, human resource, personnel, logistics, medical services, welfare etc and I join the military women to take a vehement exception to such psychological oppression.”

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihu (Rtd) said the conference was apt and timely ,given the strategic significance of female military officers in operational efficiency of the Armed forces.

The Minister who was represented by the Deputy Director Education MOD, Mrs. Ene Ujah assured the Armed Forces of Nigeria of the Ministry’s commitment to project the needed cordial relationship between them so as to promote peace and security of the country.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Gabriel Olonisakin explained that ever since the spectrum of conflicts shifted from interstate to intrastate, military interventions also shifted its focus from state security to human security.

According to Gen Olonisakin , the shift entails increasing the role of women and their degree of vulnerability during conflicts.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has adopted the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 which calls on all member states to ensure that women and societal security needs are safeguarded through increased emphasis on prevention, protection and participation in military operations.

Gen Olonisakin said the AFN has adopted the agenda by implementing various initiatives and policies to mainstream gender perspective into military operations.

“Currently the Armed Forces of Nigeria has attained 27.7 percent female participation in peacekeeping operations. This is higher than the UN recommendation of 17 percent,” he said

The CDS explained that to achieve the above, the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) has commenced training of female cadets as combatant officers.

“These women are given equal opportunities like their male counterparts including commanding major combat units and flying fighter jets for the NAF. The Nigerian Navy has also deployed women as sailors and for other key aspects such as ship maintenance,” he said

He explained further that the AFN in recognition of the role of women in maintaining security established women corps.

He said, “Just as the Nigerian Navy has deployed women as sailors and for other key aspects such as ship maintenance, the Nigerian Army Women Corps was established in march 2018 to ensure optimal performance of women towards enhanced Armed Forces operational efficiency as well as allow them to aspire to the peak of their career.”

He also disclosed that in a similar move, the Nigerian Air Force established women of war in November 2018 to involve women in all aspect of air operations, including flying, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control and engineering.

However, Military sources, disagreed with the first lady on her call for the deployment of women to fight insurgency.

Some military sources who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday on condition of annonymity said, it is widely believed in the military circle that sending women to fight insurgency is suicidal or an attempt to worsen the level of casualties on the part of the military.

The source noted that deploying women to combat field will rather the military vulnerable to collateral damages when faced with harsh operational conditions as experienced in most operations.

The source said the Army had previously deployed women to the northeast but withdrew them for security reasons.