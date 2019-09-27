We Need A Change Of Attitude

Distractors and mischief-makers are up at arms once more. This time the vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is their target. Unfortunately for political loafers, miscreants and rascals they have met their match. The Professor has thrown a challenge as never before seen or heard of in our climes. He is willing to waive his immunity to allow for thorough investigation. Now for the Timi Frank of this world, I doubt if their masters dare even contemplate such move at any one time when faced with not just wild accusations but with damning evidence of misconduct. Hey I clap and dance for I cannot wait for these lowlies to give us evidence to back their claims!!!

When we all should be thinking of what to contribute to make this country work, what to do at our own micro levels to lift ourselves up, these paid loafies are busy trying to create unnecessary distractions that would yield nothing and improve nothing. We have so much ailing us as a country but we prefer to look the other way, running to so called houses of God, and “men” or ‘women “ of God. Better still grovel at the table of Godfathers and their cronies for badly treated crumbs and then get out on the street to shout and hurl insults. How much we think of our selves!! This is an enormous accusation aimed at bringing down a person and for which apologies and platitudes should not be accepted or condoned. Mr Vice President, you must fight this to finish. Forget it I say it is worth your while. Because the whole hogwash is hinged on 2023, it is all in preparation for that year’s politics and it is onus on you to nip in the bud. The question is who is afraid of Professor Yemi Osinbanjo? Because from where I stand, it is a loud and clear indication of simmering fears their own shadows.

Let those wailing wailers and apologists who probably genuinely do not understand the enormity of this allegation take a deep breath for a moment, sit back, think and reflect on this issue. Let us all be realistic for once and begin to ask the right questions. We should not condone insolence in the name of free speech, if you choose to place some one on the spot based on some rumours and beer parlour banter then be very prepared to face the consequences. Do not run behind waves of skirts or tender some dump public apology and expect us to be placated. Nah it is not done that way!! And in this case we refuse to accept any apology on behalf of the Professor. Please sir, I beg of you sue the day lights out of them and you may offer me the billion Naira awarded you if you don’t need it !!

It is time we begin revisit the idea of holding people to account. You can’t wake up on a fine money and decide to throw the entire country into confusion through wild allegations and unverified report and then turn around to throw in some lukewarm insincere apology and expect us to go back to sleep. We applaud all manner of persons who exhibit some level of rascality. When do we learn to reign in our subordination and exhibit decorum? When do we call people to order in order to preserve our sanity? There is need to come clean and tell ourselves the blatant truth, which is that we will lose our country if we do not make a total U-turn and revisit our values and morals. That we must re-orient our minds and thoughts towards recovering our dignity is not up for negotiation, neither is the right to demand for truth and hold people accountable. Now that the Vice President has made this very attractive offer let us take him up on it. We cannot continue to condone lawlessness from individuals who have nothing better to do than ventilate the frustrations of their faceless masters. The Professor has made an offer and we must let him prove these persons wrong that way this nonsense will be laid to rest.

We, as a people are way too ready to sacrifice honesty and merit for frivolities based on sentiments of ethnocentrism and selfishness. A state of mind nurtured on irrelevant emotions and ties; ties of ethnicity, and religion, all of which are impediments to any meaningful nation building. There are better ways to play politics without necessarily throwing anyone to the dogs. Accusers please step forward and prove your case.

Materialism and other frivolities have come to define our existence and this cannot be allowed to go on. It is destructive, inimical to development and simply affronts our dignity.

This is another form of war corruption and we must fight. It is left to us to ensure its success and entrenchment. It is for us as a people to entrench in ourselves, and our offspring the tenets of civilization, this is the 21st century for crying out loud. The enthronement of civilization and commitment to the rebuilding of our society, to development and growth must be at the front burner of our thoughts and actions.