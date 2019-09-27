World Athletics Championship: Team Nigeria Ready For Medals Hunt — Adeleye

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said the athletics squad is optimistic to do the nation proud at start of the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.

No fewer than 25 athletes will fly Nigeria’s flag in the 17th edition of the IAAF world athletics championships which is scheduled to start today to October 6, 2019, at the iconic Khalifa Stadium.

A total of 1,928 athletes comprised of 1,039 men and 889 women from 209 teams would be in action in the 10 days events.

According to the Technical Director of the federation, Sunday Adeleye, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports form the team based camp in Doha said the athletes are in high spirits and are ready to burn the track.

“The team is in quite good spirits we are ready to do the nation proud in all the events we will be competing in, Nigeria should expect a good outing from the team,” he said.

Adeleye further mention that Olympic and World Championships medalist Blessing Okagbare will be leading the team alongside sprint double winner in the 100 m and 200m at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Divine Oduduru.

In the same vein, Africa Games 100meters champion Raymond Ekevwo said will be going all out to replicates same feat in morocco on his debut at the world champions

“I’m just going to the world championship with the mind of doing the same thing I did (in Morocco). I’m just going with no expectations; just compete with everyone else; whatever the outcome I’ll still give the glory to God”

It will be noted that Nigeria failed to win a medal in the last five editions of the IAAF World Championship.

Nigeria last won an IAAF World Indoor Championships medal in 2008 in Valencia, Spain, courtesy of Olusoji Fasuba.

His incredible 6.51 seconds 60m run fetched a historic gold medal-the first for Africa- in the event.