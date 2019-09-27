X-raying FG’s Reforms At Nigeria Maritime Academy

Before the federal government instituted reforms in the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, falling standards of training, lack of teaching aids and over overbloated cadets enrolment affected the institution’s growth but now the challenges have been addressed. YUSUF BABALOLA writes.

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron was established by the federal government in 1979 to educate and train shipboard officers, ratings and shore-based management personnel.

In 1988, the college’s mandate was expanded to training all levels and categories of personnel for all facets of the Nigerian maritime industry.

The institution was a force to reckon with in Africa and in the world as it was producing world – class master mariners, ship captains who can compete among their peers anywhere in the world that by the end of 2008, the academy had trained about 4,300 Nigerian merchant navy officers and more than 65,000 other workers in marine operations.

But, at a point, the academy lost its vision and derailed from performing its responsibilities. The academy started churning out half – baked unemployable graduates that end up as ‘Okada riders,’ and other menial jobs.

Apart from the falling standard of training, there was infrastructure decay, ill-equipped library and misapplication of scare resources.

The school also had inadequate demoralised manpower- 15 per cent academic staff and 85 per cent non-academic staff. Personnel was poorly constituted and persons with irrelevant certification flooded the school.

Cadets were enrolled in thousands outweighing the capacity of the school and its facilities. According to the interim management committee (IMC) set up by the federal government to restructure the academy, MAN, Oron was also plagued by external interferences from powerful persons whose demand for favours they could not resist.

The committee also found a huge debt profile with hundreds of abandoned projects littered in the school.

For instance, the academy’s training swimming pool project had remained unfinished for 19 years. The story goes that every year, the same contract was re-awarded.

However, baffled with the level of decay in the academy and the urgent need for restructuring for better and efficient service to the nation’s maritime sector, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, appointed Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua (Rtd), rector of the academy on September 5, 2017, to work with the IMC to return the school to enviable heights.

The rector upon assumption of office, began review of the academy’s curriculum to meet with current realities across the world.

According to the rector while giving his account of stewardship in the academy over the weekend,input was sought from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITR), Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES), National Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for the review of the curriculum to meet global standard.

Also, high quality books were given to cadets for free in addition to laptops to enhance their studies and be abreast with happenings in the maritime world.

Under him, there is a deliberate regime of emphasis on quality of students above quantity. The number of newly- admitted cadets have also been drastically reduced from 1,800 to 256 to ensure quality was churned out. For the very first time, cadets of the academy have also been placed on vessels owned by members of the Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) for practical training.

The school’s directorate and departments have been restructured , and the academy now brags of the quality of experts it has attracted as lecturers across maritime fields. Over 80 per cent of “genuine debt” inherited from previous administrations in the school were paid on the recommendation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

For effective and cost saving academic time management, Effedua said cadets were now enjoying free mandatory courses with newly- introduced onboard seatime training for national diploma cadets.

His management has insured all cadets and enrolling nautical science students as members of Nautical Institute, United Kingdom, while marine engineering students are also members of Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMAREST) also of UK.

As part of the drive to address infrastructural challenges and provide conducive accommodation for cadets and staff, the academy within eighteen months has completed and got transport minister to commission completed projects which were hitherto abandoned

A nautical science building that was abandoned for close to fifteen years at foundation level has been completed and ready for use. What looked like a makeshift library being used with outdated literatures has been rebuilt with up to date reading materials in addition to high quality free books given to cadets

A modern lecturers’ briefing room and state- of – the – art lecture theatres fitted with teaching and learning aids have been put in place

As part of bringing solutions to chains of problems inherited, Effedua said, ” I met a huge debt profile which I inherited from a regime that had so much funds and I wondered why they didn’t pay. I have paid over 80 per cent of genuine claims brought forward to me.

“I plugged areas of revenue leakages by avoiding payment of suspected fraudulent claims, which after referring such claims to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), some of those making the claims never showed up again

“In the past, funds were not properly channeled for corporate social responsibility (CSR). It ended in private pockets and I came, determined to stop this. We don’t give money to individuals. This is part of why I am not popular with those who benefited from that kind of CSR.

“We provided computers to the Oron-based Methodist Secondary School. What we did for them is a standard you may not see in any university around. This year, we bought 100 Joint Admission and Matriculation Boards (JAMB) forms for indigent students. We are going to buy for 200 students next year.

“The local hospital requests for 50 litre of diesel from pregnant women coming for delivery. The academy , on my watch, intervened and has been providing free diesel to the hospital.

“I set up a CSR committee from the academy that has donated chairs and desks to Methodist High School and Mary Hanney Primary School. We discovered that these schools were lacking sitting furniture.

“80 per cent of staff were from the host community in defiance to federal character principle and I wondered why no one saw this, including the maritime press. We have no intention to sack them from work, but we shall continue to systematically recruit from other parts of the country to achieve some balance in the future.

“Oron people are peaceful and accommodating only a few of them gave us challenge. When I came newly, they recruited few women to picket the academy. The women themselves didn’t know why they were picketing our school.

“Another group of trouble makers brought a casket to our gate as part of protests. They also fell big trees to block the access road into the community. In the face of these harassment, we were determined to do our work.”

Effedua added that the academy’s funding has improved. He described funds released from Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as very commendable under its present director- general, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

In line with subsection 2B under Section 16 of the NIMASA Act, not less than five per cent of collections made by the agency is to be set aside for the academy as part of its statutory funding

According to him, paperwork sometimes delays release of the funds and the academy ends up not getting four quarter collections as expected yearly.

Between January and September 2019, the academy has trained over 3000 students from international oil companies (IOCs) including Mobil. This has greatly improved on its internally generated revenue (IGR).

Effedua further said that simulators were expected to arrive the school from India in 15 weeks.

Simulators are one of the most important training components for cadets and the arrival of the same with softwares for the multi-functional classroom at MAN would be the first of its kind in Africa, the rector disclosed.

The softwares can be upgraded for high voltage training which would allow cadets with 100KW practical experience to train and acquire advanced practical experiences which in turn qualifies cadets to also work higher vessels. On funding for the simulators, the school had saved money and would self-fund the project without aids from any organisation.

Stating the future plans, the rector said the management had the plan to acquire more training aids, invitation of international quality assurance companies to audit its facility, admission of foreign cadets, upgrading of infrastructure and collaboration with existing schools especially the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.