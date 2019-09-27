Your Re-election Settled, Okun Monarchs Tell Kogi Gov

Okun Area Traditional Council, the umbrella body of royal fathers from Kogi West senatorial district, has assured the state governor, Yahaya Bello, that his re-election in the November 16 governorship election was a done deal, describing him as a performing leader who the people desire for continuity.

The traditional rulers spoke yesterday day during a courtesy visit to the governor along with the national executive members of the Okun socio-cultural group, Okun Development Association, at the banquet hall of the Government House in Lokoja.

Over 60 traditional rulers of the area led by the Obaro of Kabba and chairman of Okun Area Traditional Council, HRH Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, stated that the Okun people do not have a divergent voice over the second term bid of Governor Bello, stating that such was the shortest means to achieve their desire.

Oba Owoniyi mentioned that as a people they have so many things to thank the governor for, part of which included the newly constructed Ejiba Rice Processing Mill established within their region in Ejiba.

The royal father stated that such infrastructure would guarantee food security for the region and the state at large, as it would also provide job opportunities for their youths.

While thanking the governor for the recent confirmation of the Agbana of Isanlu and also pleaded further for the replacement of some other traditional stools, Oba Owoniyi affirmed that the People of Okun land were comfortable with the second term bid of the governor as well as the choice of his running mate Honourable Edward Onoja.

On their part, Senator Smart Adeyemi and the national president of the Okun Development Association, Barrister Femi Mokikan in their separate remarks commended the governor the peace and harmony he has brought to the state.

Thanking the people for the visit and their unalloyed support for his administration, Governor Bello revealed that upon assumption of office, the passion with which he desired to move the state was bedeviled by some persons who did not mean well for the state.

Bello vowed that he would continue to lead the people of the state with fairness, equity and justice as that would be a legacy he would want to leave as his trademark.

On power shift, he vowed never to disappoint the Okun people, noting that power belongs to the almighty and he would not take His place by promising anyone power.

The governor disclosed that he was already in touch with relevant federal ministries to address issues of deplorable federal roads in the state, noting that the Kabba-Isanlu-Egbe road which was awarded by the federal government needed to be fixed for easy transport of agricultural produce and movement of people.