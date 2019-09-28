DFID donates £41m To Curb Malnutrition In  Borno, Yobe States

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) made this known at a media dialogue on “integrated and timely response to nutrition-related humanitarian needs” in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF, Aminu Usman, stated specifically that out of the fund, Borno will get £36million while Yobe state will get £5million for malnutrition response projects from April 2019 to March 2022.

According to him, the Borno project, tagged “flexible integrated and timely (FIT) Project: Multi-sectoral nutrition project” is aimed at detecting emerging/deteriorating nutrition-related crises in the state through an agile nutrition surveillance system, providing timely response through the implementation of an integrated basic nutrition package.