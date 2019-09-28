Ekiti LG Poll: APC Postpones Primary In Councils Over Insecurity

Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday postponed its local government primary elections in Ado, Ekiti East and Ikole local government areas of the state, due to problem of insecurity.

The party had last week Saturday held primary election to select its councillorship candidates across the sixteen local government areas of the state and yesterday elected its chairmanship candidates to contest in the council polls, scheduled to hold on December 7, 2019.

Speaking in a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado Ekiti , the APC publicity secretary in the state said a new date would be communicated to all stakeholders soon.

Meanwhile some of the aspirants, their supporters and some delegates have picked holes in the election, alleging that the party was planning to manipulate the election and impose a particular candidate on them.

The aspirants, including Alhaji Tajudeen Gidado, and Tosin Aluko, who spoke to journalists at the venue of the primary election claimed that the leadership of the party were being undemocratic in their approach to their election, saying that all attempt to impose candidate on them would be resisted.

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs Aluko , who is an aspirant in the primary election alleged that leadership of the party were hell bent on imposing a candidate.

“I just heard it here now that the election has been Postponed. I don’t want to believe it because Governor Kayode Fayemi issue a statement last week that there would be primary election and that there won’t be imposition.

“We have been waiting here since morning for the primary. Some people are with the deputy Chairman of the party now, Sola Elesin, they don’t want the election to hold because of the plan they have to impose one of us as the candidate.

” I don’t know why they are doing this, they should allow people to make their choice because this is democracy. There doing this because they want to impose someone. But the governor they are dropping his name has come out to say he has no preferred candidate.”

A delegates to the shadow election, Mr Adeyeye Kayode said, “We don’t know why they are postponing the election. The candidates and delegates are here and everywhere is peaceful.

“We have not seen anybody except the police people. Whereas they told us that they are fully prepared for the election. We are now thinking that what we heard that there won’t be election in Ado Ekiti is coming to pass. We are afraid that if we leave here now they might come around 4 pm and do kangaroo election. We should allow people to participate, that is why it is democracy.”

Also, Mr Babatunde Adesanmi, who is an agent to one of the aspirants, said, “as far as we are concern, we are not aware you are just telling us. You people can see that the atmosphere here is conducive for any election. I don’t see any reason for the postponement.

“The only reason should be if the materials are not available, that is the only reasons or if the atmosphere is not conducive but as you can see the police are here to maintain peace already.”