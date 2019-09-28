Foundation Distributes Equipment To Hospitals, Health institutions

In a bid to support the federal government’s effort in the provision of equipment to hospitals across the country, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation is set to distribute medical equipment and supplies to needy hospitals and health institutions across the country.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, in Abuja, a member of the Board of Trustees, Sir Emeka Foundation, Mr. Tony Obi, revealed that the founder of the foundation and his team have since departed to Atlanta where he is expected to flag-off the shipment of 14 40ft containers of the medical equipment and supplies.

He reiterated that the equipment are meant to be distributed to needy hospitals and health institutions across the country.

According to him, the minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and other federal government officials are expected to represent the federal government of at the events as well as the Consul General of the Nigerian Mission.

He further disclosed that Sir Emeka Offor who is also a Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria, has been honoured with an International Humanitarian Award in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA by Andrew J. Young Foundation, Inc of Atlanta, Georgia.

Emeka Offor, he said, was honored at the annual “Pass on Blessings” of the Foundation.

He quoted Ambassador Andrew Young, as saying that the honour was in appreciation of Sir Emeka’s philanthropic and public-spirited endeavours in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

It would be recalled that both Andrew J. Young Foundation and Sir Emeka Offor Foundation have engaged in humanitarian initiatives to improve the life, health and wellbeing of humanity through programs and initiatives to assist challenged communities.

He said that Dr Offor dedicated the award to humanitarian workers and volunteers all over the world who drive the engine of reaching out to the less privileged and challenged Communities.

On his part, the Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, commended the award, describing Sir Emeka Offor as worthy, philanthropic and a great son of Anambra State.

He applauded the several humanitarian initiatives of the founder especially the structured campaigns for the eradication of Polio which has yielded invaluable results.