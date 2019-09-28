Herbal Remedy And 4 Easy-To-Find Foods That Permanently Cures RESISTANT STD’s, UTI, STAPH, GONO, Other VENEREAL DISEASES

Let me share with you easy to find spice/foods you can induce into your meal that can help you fight RESISTANT sexually transmitted infections like gonorhrea ,staph aureus, herpes and UTI .

1.Garlic

Garlic is well-known for its natural healing properties, and is an excellent cure for STDs, with its antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties, it is evident that this immune-boosting herb is nothing to turn your nose up to.

And it’s suspected that the chemical compound allicilin in garlic is the real champion inhibiting growth and even killing the germs. To really gain the benefits of this natural remedy, eat 1 to 2 bulbs of raw garlic per day.

2.Pure Raw Honey

Honey has been used for centuries for medicinal purposes. It is particularly honored for its complex antibacterial properties due to its high sugar concentration, hydrogen peroxide, low pH, methylglyoxal and peptide bee defensing-Purchase raw honey, which is unfiltered and thus retains its enzymatic integrity. Microbial resistance to honey has never been reported, which makes it a timeless remedy to infections and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

3.Coconut Oil

Cold pressed virgin coconut oil is antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral as well as being a good safe lubricant for sensitive skin.

Coconut oil also contains a medium chain fatty acid called lauric acid that lends coconut its antibacterial properties. FYI: Non-lubricated condoms may injure vaginal tissue and make it more vulnerable to infections. Using a natural lubricant such as coconut oil, will help reduce this risk.

4.Ginger

Ginger compounds have exhibited the ability to inhibit the growth and even kill oral pathogens. In one study that investigated the effects of ginger and antibiotics on the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and S. pyreus infetitions, ginger extract emerged as being potentially superior.

“REVEALED! Here’s a Natural Herbal Treatment That Completely Cures Staphylococcus aureus, Urinary Tract Infections, Dangerous Sexually Transmitted Diseases, and Other Resistant Infections

Within 15 Days… Without Taking Pharmacy

Drugs or Ineffective Antibiotics!

If you are looking for a herbal treatment to cure staphylococcus aureus, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, gonorrhea, syphilis, Chlamydia… and get rid of infections permanently without wasting money on drugs, this is going to be the most important message you will ever read.

Here’s why:

Living with staph aureus, UTIs and STDs can be one of the most frustrating and embarrassing task. Even worse is, spending money on over-the-counter drugs from pharmacy, injections from clinics and antibiotics to cure your problem, without no breakthrough or solution.

You are about to get access to a NAFDAC & FDA approved herbal treatment and remedy for staphylococcus aureus, sexually transmitted diseases and urinary tract infections that have worked for over 2,970 Nigerian men and women without any side effects of any kind.

Do You Experience Any Of These Symptoms Below?

Unusual Discharge from the Man-hood, Vagina or Anus.

Pain during Love Making or Urination.

Sores, Blisters, Ulcers, Warts or Rashes in the Genital area. ·

Itchiness or Irritation in the Genital area. ·

Persistent Diarrhoea. Noisy Stomach ·

Fever or Flu-like Symptoms. ·

Rectal or Back Pain ·

Burning with Urination/Frequent Urination ·

Strong Unpleasant Smell of Urine ·

Dark, Cloudy or Bloody Urine Warm Like Movement e.t.c

If You Presently Experience Any Of Symptoms Above Or In The Past, Then This FDA and NAFDAC Approved Solution Was Created Just For You.

“Nomacin Plus Herbal Capsules”

Effective Natural Herbal Treatment to Completely Flush off

Staphylococcus Aureus, Drug-resistant Sexually Transmitted Infections,

Urinary Tract Infections, Toilet Infections From Your Body System…

Without Any Possible Comeback Ever Again!

Nomacin Plus Herbal Capsules have been proven to help fight and flush off drug-resistant infections such as staphylococcus, syphilis, gonorrhea, herpes, Chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and other toilet infections etc.

It’s purely herbal, NAFDAC and FDA Approved, and it has no side effects on you.

NAFDAC REG. NO: A7-1261L

Both men and women can use it for herbal treatment of infections and stubborn drug resistant diseases. To be taken 2 capsule morning before breakfast, and 2 capsule in the evening before dinner.

Nomacin Plus Herbal capsules contains a powerful ingredient and extremely effective for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus, sexually transmitted infections and will help to boost your immune system to fight these antibiotic-resistant infections and venereal diseases.

You no longer have to bear the pains of the symptoms of these stubborn infections like discharge or drip from the vaginal or penis, burning sensation when urinating, frequent urinating, and itching on the private part.

Nomacin Plus Herbal Capsules have a strong impact in your body immune system to help flush off these infections… without any comeback!

One of the main ingredients that the Nomacin Plus Herbal Capsule contains is a powerful herb known as “Adansonia digitata” that can be found only in dry, hot savannahs of Sub-Saharan Africa.

One of the most well known effects of this powerful herb has to do with fighting infections/diseases and preventing it spread.

Once you start using this anti-infection herbal treatment, you will able to clear off stubborn, resistant infections and put an end to the symptoms in your body system.

You would see for yourself how far you have gone in helping yourself get rid of STDs and UTI without any side effects at all.

But don’t take my word for it, Below are actual testimonials we have

received from people who used this Nomacin Plus Herbal Capsules

Anti-Infection Solution and what they are saying about it…

God Bless You Olatunji Davies. This your Nomacin-Plus Gave me and my wife Joy. Nomacin-Plus Saved us from Injection and several online “anti-biotics’’ Staph Was Hindering us from having a child. We would Like to host you and your Team for the child’s dedication if you Really don’t mind.

(Alh. Yusuf M. Apapa, Lagos – Nigeria)

I had a concern that I have gonorrhea

my husband also gets a white milky discharge from the tip of his penis in the morning and some come out after urination.

we used 500mg of an antibiotic for some time, but unfortunately did not work

I stumbled upon your write-up online and with faith, I ordered for the Nomacin Plus anti-infection complete supply and we started using it

within 3 weeks of using the herbal treatment, the symptoms are gone. we also went for medical check up, and we were cleared. thanks so much easing our pains and saving us from this embarrassment

(Adeniran From Lagos Island)

God is good! I had the same STD for almost 4 years and it caused me much turmoil and mental anguish. I tried several antibiotics but most of them were the same.

After a week, the symptoms are back.The most embarrassing thing is the constant itching of my private part, even inside my sitting room.I came across the Nomacin Plus herbal remedy for STD and decided to give it a try as something different. I went to the hospital and the result came out negative.

Now, I can say I am healed of the STD. I’ve ordered some for my wife to use as well, I’m so grateful and want other of my friends to know about the product

(Mr. Simon From FCT)

my fiancé was diagnosed of staphylococcus aereus, we tried several drugs but none seem to work for him to remove it permanently

until we saw your info online, and I convinced him to go for the Nomacin Plus Anti-infection capsules, with 4 weeks of using it now.

He has done 2 tests and they came out negative.

Thanks for this. I’m definitely recommending the products for my friends with any of such infection.

(Aisha – Kano)

I can confidently say ur Nomacin Plus herbal capsules worked well to clear my staph infection and helped my wife stop d brown discharge she get from her private part.

After 4 years of struggling with heavy growth of staph, I’m totally free and living healthy with my family.

Am hoping to tell lots of our friends about how helpful your products have been to us.

(Dr. Ekeson – Owerri)

As you’ve just read, these people have experienced cure and permanent relief from staphylococcus, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted infections and it symptoms after using the Anti-infection herbal capsules.

I wonder what happens when people begin to post experiences and testimonials on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.)

By word of mouth, there’s so much huge demand… my inner circle friends and colleagues picked up 43 bottles of the anti-infection herbal treatment.

So, there are just 107 bottles remaining!

The anti-infection solution is spreading like wildfire… and demand is so heavy that most of the stocks are running out fast.

Right now, thousands of people will be seeing this website, that means the available stocks are extremely limited. I cannot assure you that you will be able to get it at the same discount price if you procrastinate.

So, go ahead and place your order now…

And if you go ahead and get it now, you will enjoy…

=> the discount introductory price

=> 100% FREE Shipping to every city in Nigeria

=> Payment at the point of delivery (or at your DOORSTEP)

This means you will pay for the products only when it has been brought down to you face to face by our courier company or delivery man.

Here’s a breakdown of the price (depending on the option you’re ordering for)…

Yes, at this affordable discount price, then finally say goodbye to infections, completely treat STDs and UTI, boost fertility and start living a healthy life.

But there’s one thing you should know…this is a limited time offer and will not be available for long.

It’s either the prices goes up or we go out of stock…

When we go out of stock, you may have to wait until the next shipment, and it might be at a much increased price.

So, go ahead, order now and start using the herbal treatment to get rid of staphylococcus, sexual transmitted diseases and urinary tract infections, and start living a healthy life.

Best part is, there’s absolutely no risk on your part.

Here’s what I mean: You don’t have to pay first before you get this product. We have payment on delivery option for you get the items. Once you place your order, my company sends the item to your provided address, through our courier delivery service.

Next, you collect your item and pay the money to the delivery man that brings it for you. No extra cost, no risk whatsoever!

Depending on your location in your city, delivery takes within 1 – 3 working days after you’ve placed an order.

Warning, for payment on delivery option (please, serious buyers only):

Ensure that you have the cash available with you before placing order Ensure that you have gone through the website, understood the supply and prices for each option Make sure you are available for the delivery (nationwide delivery is within 1 to 3 working days)

Follow the instructions below to place order, and get

the products delivered to your doorstep

(payment on delivery)

Before Sending Us Your Order Details Via Text Message Please Note That Delivery

Lagos and Its Environs: within 24Hour

Abuja and Its Environs: within 24-48

Port-Harcourt and Its Environ: within 24-48

Benin, Warri, Asaba and Its Environ 24-48Hours

and 1-3 working days in any other Part of NIGERIA

Depending on the option that you are ordering for…

STD (Mini Package) – N15,000

STD (Maxi/FAMILY PACK) Package – N25,000

Here’s what to send to us…

Text the option you are ordering for

(STD Destroyer Mini or Maxi/Family Package) with the following information below…

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number

3. Delivery Address

4. Mini or Maxi/Family Package

Send This Information as a text message to

0906-649-7739

Please Note: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed Enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you

The moment our delivery man brings the “Ultimate UTI / STI killer” solution to you.

Simply tear the small grey delivery bag open, bring out the little bottle, and just start dancing for seeing the end of your Staphylococus,Herpes,Gornorhea,Syphilis and other UTI/STI.

There and then, open the small bottle,Take 2 capsule morning and night, send in your sweet testimony.

Olatunji Davies

0906-649-7739