How Landlords Feed Fat On Electricity Transformers

Despite the federal government’s strong position against procurement, private ownership and commercialisation of transformers in the country, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that some households are without power supply because of the exorbitant price tag to connect to transformers. TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and its suburb settlements in Nasarawa State have decried inhuman treatment by “transformer owners” in their various communities

This is even as LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that installing transformers by few stakeholders in some communities and asking other households to pay exorbitant prices to connect has become a norm in these communities.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also learnt that some of these transformers are either owned by an individual or committee members in a community, who are specifically landlords who contribute money to purchase and install such transformer.

Recall, that the federal government has outlawed the procurement of transformers by electricity consumers, maintaining that it remains the duty of electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to do so. Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend have shown that some electricity consumers as well DisCos do not comply with this law, as buying transformers at the slightest provocation and subletting them to other households to extort them is fast becoming a norm.

In Kubwa extension 3, Arab road, Abuja for instance, each new building has to pay a standard fee of 50, 000 to connect to the community transformer or remain in perpetual darkness.

To extort other landlords in a community, few landlords in a community will watch out for a situation when a transformer has a voltage fault, been badly damaged, performing poorly by distributing low current and contribute money to purchase a new transformer. If they don’t have cash they go as far as seeking loan from a bank to purchase transformer and make members of the community pay dearly for it.

They simply disconnect all households in that community and ask them to pay a fee to connect them or remain in darkness.

‘’Businesses have several options, it is not compulsory to connect to our transformer, you can get power supply from other transformer at cheaper rate within the community,’’ said Pastor Friday Obi one of the committee members of a privately owned transformer in Koroduma, One Man Village, Nasarawa State during a conversation with this correspondent.

Findings show that some of the residents were asked to pay N300, 000 to be allowed to connect the transformers. In this community a one-bedroom apartment is asked to pay N50, 000 while a two-bedroom apartment is to pay N80, 000.

In all, if a building has five blocks of one bedroom apartment each tenant through the landlord would be asked to pay N250, 000. However, if the landlord has excellent bargaining power, he can be asked to pay N200, 000.

Some of the residents in a separate interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend said that the “transformer committee” was making life more miserable for them and their household.

They said that they had to stay without power supply for months if they could not afford to pay the money they were asked to pay to connect to the transformer.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, one of the residents who reside at One Man Village, Abdullahi Amos, said his house had been without power supply for two months after a transformer he paid N50, 000 to connect got worse due to overload.

Amos said the transformer was overloaded because it was one of the cheapest transformers in the community and the committee members were approachable and could allow a household to connect to the transformer for as low as N50, 000.

Amos who is a new tenant in one of the rented apartments in the community said “Since I parked into this community three months ago, I have not enjoyed power supply for once till the transformer that does supply my residence broke down due to overloading.

“When we approached one of the committee members in my community (Koroduma) that we wanted to join their transformer, we were asked to pay N300, 000. But after much consideration for almost a month, we were asked to pay N180, 000.

“It is strange to me that I have to pay my electricity bills, as well as pay to connect to a transformer in a country I pay my tax. I have never heard of this before. If I must pay to connect to a transformer in my community, what else would I benefit from the government? How can I pay money to use government property?” he asked.

When contacted, one of the committee members in Koroduma who simply identified himself as Mr Bulus said the committee members contributed money to purchase the transformer.

He said the committee also contributed a huge amount of money to purchase cable wire to connect the transformer to the power line (input and output).

“It is not our fault,” he said.

In a separate interview with a landlord, Mr Idoko Samuel, at New Nyanya, Nasarawa State, he said when he built his house newly, there was no power supply because it was a new community.

He explained that instead of waiting for AEDC to install a transformer for them after months of darkness, they (he and fellow landlords) they decided to contribute N80, 000 for the purchase of a transformer.

He said after the payment he opened an account with AEDC for free and he was subsequently billed monthly since then.

According to him, ‘’When I built this house newly, there were only a few houses here as it was a new community, we didn’t have power supply, so as a community we had a meeting as landlords and we contributed N80, 000 each to purchase the transformer we are using till date.

‘’Go round the community and make your inquiries, other new landlords who completed their buildings are not been asked to pay a dime to connect to the transformer since we purchased the transformer already.’’

Another tenant in Koroduma community who is a patent medicine store owner, Chris Chibuike, said that the erratic power supply had led to a huge loss in his business as some of the items that opt to be refrigerated had gone bad.

He noted that the AEDC should ensure that they were in charge of all transformers and ensure that no resident was extorted to connect to any transformer.

One of the residents of the community, Abdullahi Sambo, also decried the ill-treatment they do receive from “transformer committee.

“All my life I have never experienced this type of treatment before. How can I pay to connect to a transformer? It is extremely sad and crude way of extorting people can be happening in this century.

“They are ‘eating fat’ on our hard-earned money,” he said.

He said his residence paid N200, 000 to connect to the transformer after they had been without power supply for six months.

“They are mean, they don’t care how you get the money all they want is for you to pay the money and give you the permit to connect to the transformer.

“I wish AEDC can act promptly to put an end to this menace in our community,” he added.

Muhammed Saleh and Gambo Salisu, both residents of the community, have reacted angrily to the negligence of the AEDC for allowing such high level of extortion to thrive in the country.

He said they are both planning to relocate their families from the community as they are both tenants.

Also, a businessman, Michael Kusa said it was so sad that they will be extorted cheaply by their fellow countrymen.

According to him, “a black man will always be black man; we always look for means to extort our fellow countrymen.”

“Every day I have to buy fuel in the generator, I do buy five litres while on my way home so that my family will not be in total darkness.

“And when I don’t have money, we have no choice than to be in complete darkness.’’

When LEADERSHIP Weekend contacted the public relations department, AEDC, general manager, Corporate Communication, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, said it was the responsibility of AEDC to provide transformers for the public.

Fadipe explained that AEDC was not a party to collecting any money and would not ask for any favour while providing such service to customers.

He further explained that if an individual wanted to own a transformer there were processes for to be followed.

Fadipe said an individual could not own a transformer and be asking people to contribute money to connect to it.

He said a transformer owned by an individual is called a “point load transformer” and such individual has no right to ask anybody to pay to connect to it.

According to him, “It is the responsibility of AEDC to provide transformers for the public. AEDC is not a party to collecting any money and will not ask for any favour while providing such service for its customers.

“But, this does not take away the fact that an individual cannot own a transformer, because there are stipulated processes for that. An individual can’t own a transformer and ask others to contribute money to connect to it.

“A transformer owns by individual is called a point load transformer and you have no right to ask anybody to connect to it.”

He said that if an individual wants a transformer he must go through the process of acquisition of such transformer.

He added that it was the duty of AEDC to provide transformer for a community and that is what they have been doing.

“We are not party to collecting money for connecting to any transformer.

“If you want a transformer for a factory, you can get it, but you must follow the required process,” he added.