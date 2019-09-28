Independence: War Veterans Hail PMB Over Welfare Package For Retired Soldiers

A retired army captain and a veteran of Nigerian civil War, Captain Vincent Oyepata has described the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as very friendly to the retired members of the Nigerian Legion.

The retired soldiers disclosed that both serving and ex-servicemen in the country were beneficiaries of various welfare packages put in place the government.

The veteran while speaking on the country’s 59th independence celebration at his country home, Epinmi in Akoko East Local Government Area of Ondo State, described the civil war period as very hectic of which “we do not pray for it the country again”.

He said there was a big difference between insurgency and war, noting that unity of the nation will be an advantage economically and politically.

The veteran urged retired military men to always go for national health insurance scheme, where they will benefit tremendously.

Another veteran Corps, Major Christopher Akindipe who is the chairman, Nigerian Legion, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, lamented that many retirees were suffering for lack of welfare packages.

He noted the delay in payment of arrears of monthly accumulate stipends to members of legion had serious setback as many could no longer pay house rents, feed well why buying of drugs had become very difficult.

He disclosed that some are disabled due to injuries sustained during the last civil war, saying that they deserved attention from the government in area of soft loans for small-scale businesses.

He commended President Buhari for his love for the unity of the nation and appealed to government to make agriculture attractive to the ex-service men by supplying them with farm inputs at subsidised rate as this will boost food production in Nigeria.