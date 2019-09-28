Need To Patronise Local Vehicle Manufacturers

In line with a recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari urging Nigerians to patronise local vehicle manufacturers, the Anambra State House of Assembly reportedly rejected Toyota Prado Jeeps which the state government was said to be planning to distribute to them for effective discharge of their oversight functions, preferring, instead, the locally manufactured Innoson Jeeps.

In 2016, the federal government had directed its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to patronise local auto assembly plants for their vehicle needs. The president actually set the policy rolling when he launched 283 locally assembled vehicles purchased by the Federal Road Safety Corps to boost its operations nationwide. The vehicles, which included patrol cars, rescue buses and tow trucks, were supplied by Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited and Nissan Nigeria, a subsidiary of Stallion Autos.

Similarly, in January 2018, the Nigerian Army started taking delivery of vehicles it ordered from Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company which were deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole and other military operations.

In April 2019, the federal government in line with the same policy procured 77 new operational vehicles for Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure safety and security of the citizens. The vehicles are 74 units of Innoson IVM 4×2 Double Cabin Pick-Ups and three ambulances.

The Anambra State lawmakers were said to have argued that the purchase of Toyota Prado Jeeps to the tune of almost N1 billion was an unnecessary waste of funds when a similar vehicle produced by Innoson Motors Limited, a company based in the state, would cost much less. Part of their argument is that the company employs their constituents and also pays tax to government coffers.

According to the lawmakers, Anambra State government should toe the line of other governors of the South East and South–South zones that have been patronizing the local car manufacturing company. There are many reasons to justify the patronage of locally manufactured vehicles. They are manufactured with the local terrain in mind. They are easy to maintain as the spare parts are readily available. It is important also to point out the employment generating capacities of the companies when they enjoy the patronage of the local market.

Also, in our opinion, patronising the local vehicle manufacturers will, in a more practical way, enhance the much talked about technology, transfer as the employees who are mostly Nigerians, will acquire the know-how from the foreign technical partners which they can deploy elsewhere.

We are compelled to make reference to the contributions of local vehicle manufacturers in the ongoing war against insurgents in the North East. Three years ago the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced a partnership deal with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), which saw the company supply spare parts for their jets conducting airstrikes against the insurgents. The ingenious effort by IVM is instrumental to the continued operation of the Alpha Jets. IVM helped to save the day when help was not forthcoming from abroad. The Air Force reached out to Innoson in 2015 as it faced increasing difficulty with the import of vital parts such as brake pads. The deal was struck after a series of site visits around the country.

The recent closure of Nigerian borders, which has been hailed by stakeholders, was meant to halt importation of rice and other banned goods, including vehicles, to help the local farmers and manufacturers to grow the economy. Nigerians should not be told to buy Nigerian rice while government officials drive foreign jeeps. That is why we propose that all cars used by government officials should be purchased from Nigerian manufacturers. This will grow the economy and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and conserve scarce foreign exchange.

It is in this regard that we commend Anambra lawmakers for their patriotism in preferring the locally manufactured IVM Jeeps to the foreign Prado Jeeps that the government planned to buy for them.

Other public officials should emulate these lawmakers. We have in mind the National Assembly that has set aside the sum of N5.5 billion for the purchase of vehicles for their members. We are compelled to argue that it is in the nation’s interest that they see the propriety of ploughing back that money into the Nigerian system by patronising the locally manufactured vehicles.

If the National Assembly puts that quantum of money into the hands of these local companies, it will have a multiplier effect that will benefit the nation in many ways.