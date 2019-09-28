Police Arrest 4 With Indian Hemp, Weapons In Ekiti

Operatives of Ekiti State Police Command on Saturday arrested four men for allegedly transporting substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects were arrested along Ise/Emure road by the police on patrol at about 7.45 am when the monthly sanitation was ongoing.

Our correspondent learnt that there was restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period set aside for environmental sanitation with only those with essential operations allowed to move around between 7am and 10 am.

The arrest which was made barely few days after a bank robbery incident in Ise Ekiti, headquarters of Ise/Orun local government area of the state that claimed the life of a mobile police officer reassures of police commitment to rid the state of crimes.

The arrest also fueled the rumour around the town that the suspects were arrested in connection with the bank robbery which occurred in the town on Thursday.

The Public Relations olOfficer of Ekiti state Police Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said the suspects were arrested along Ise-Emure road when his men were on patrol of the area.

Ikechukwu said they were arrested with dangerous weapons and with full load of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp inside a mini bus.

“I can’t confirm that four men have been arrested in connection with the Thursday’s bank robbery in Ise Ekiti. We are still investigating and trailing the perpetrators.

“But I can confirm to your that our men this morning arrested four men inside a mini bus carrying full load of Indian Hemp in Ise Ekiti.

“Apart from the fact they transported this dangerous weeds, they were caught with dangerous weapons which were not expected to be carried about.

“They are currently being detained and investigation has begun to be able to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the illicit business, so that their syndicates can be fished out”, he said.