Reminiscences: I Didn’t Grow Up With My Father – Mbaegbulam

Chief Uzoma Audu Chinyeaka Mbaegbulam is an accountant who worked with various firms including the Eastern Nigeria Development Commission. The octogenarian relives his past with JULIET KUYET BULUS.

When and where were you born?

I am from Okpazu Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State. I was born in Zaria on Saturday 7 January, 1939. I was born of an Igbo father and a northern mother from Kachia, a local government in Kaduna State. I don’t know much about my mother’s people but we call them Hausa.

How are you able to tell the exact time of your birth?

My father did his primary education in the village, Standard 1 or 2 which can equally be equated now with SSCE. He kept records of all his children because he could read and write effectively. My father worked with the Railway Corporation in Zaria until his retirement in 1966 due to the activities of the civil war. He was a polygamist married to a Fulani woman, southern Kaduna and an Igbo woman. We have a nice community in Kwangila, Zaria. Some of my brothers reside there. My family comprises of 11 children, nine male and two female among whom are Muslims and Christians. I am the first child of my father and the least of his children is 56 years of age.

What was it like growing up?

Incidentally, I never grew up with my father. At the age of four my mother was then cuddling my younger brother then and we went to see my uncle in Aba, so when we got there in 1943 or thereabout. Due to the good reception we got, when my mother was about leaving for Zaria, I refused going back with her. My uncle at the time was newly married, so he took me as his first child to live with him and he trained me from primary to tertiary level. I never lived with my father. Growing up in the community where I lived is quite different from what I see nowadays. It was okay and everybody took me as his or her child. I was provided with the necessities of life, I was comfortable and enjoyed life better with my uncle than my father because he was so kind to me, groomed me to be a proper man and never allowed me derail.

Institutions and or schools attended

My primary school education was in Baptist Day School Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt from 1946 to 1954. School then was for about eight years and we had to attend standard one to six for eight years. For one to be enrolled in a primary school, they had to attain the age of six. In my case, I spent nine years in primary school because I failed Standard 1. When I finished in 1955, a paternal uncle, who was a teacher never wanted me to grow up in Port Harcourt, so I spent a year with him in Mbaise, Imo State and he was a headmaster. From there I had plans to attend start my secondary education and he sent me to college in 1956 to 1960 at Methodist Provincial College in Ugeri. It was a commercial college and we did both secondary and commercial curriculum. I came out in 1960 and got my RSA which is presently known as WAEC. I did other examinations at Institute of Commerce London where I had my certificate. It was like an intermediate certificate, like a Higher School Certificate though it is not so now. It was equivalent to the Open University and I didn’t have to travel all the way to London as they would usually send books to be read, examinations date fixed and sheets forwarded by mail to be marked. This kind of schooling was in vogue. During that period, WAEC and GCE were done in London. I later became ill for about nine months and I could not take any job but in 1962, specifically in the month of February, I got a job in the then Eastern Nigeria Development Commission(ENDC) it is equivalent to the NDDC as it was a government parastatal in charge of all the projects in Eastern Nigeria. The ENDC built Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt and Enugu, the catering guest houses, the rubber plantation, the cashew industry, cocoa plantation, farm settlements and so on. That was the brain child of the then late Premier of the region. While in the ENDC we could be posted to any of their sites.

Challenges you faced while growing up?

It became a challenge when I was ill and I was not with my parents. I was in Enugu with an uncle who was trying to get me employed. It was a sad moment but I thank God I was healed. By God’s race I don’t fall sick, no surgeries, complications, I have never slept on a hospital bed but have had few headaches and I am grateful to God for everything. I am the village head of my community and I have done a lot for them. I have served my people from 1990 as financial secretary for about 10 years, later I worked with the Eze’s cabinet at peace and settlement. I was later honoured with chieftaincy titles Nnanyere Ugo 1 of Ezi Mbieri and Ochre Dike 1 of Obazu Mbieri in 2005 and I became the village head. I left that position about four years ago because it became strenuous with age. I had to drop these responsibilities to stay healthy for my family. I retired to have my rest and I sometimes wonder why Nigerians reduce their age at work. It will affect them in the long run, when they should be retired and resting, they are engaged in office work that may take a toll on them some day. I left the position for someone who is about 25 years younger than I am and he is effective with the responsibilities. I serve as an adviser when required.

At what age did you start work?

At the age of 23 as an Account Clerk in the ENDC Enugu, because I majored in accounting.

Why did you choose to study Accounting?

It was because we only had typing, commerce and accounting as courses in the college. To me, short hand was tedious, so I settled for accounting because it was better and it places one high in the society, especially when that person is honest. And as God will have it, I went through with till the completion of my studies. My experience was nice, good and enjoyable at work because I usually had my salary paid before month end and it afforded me the opportunity to easily plan my life. I learnt how to spend my money and what to save from it. There was discipline in service while I was a government worker at ENDC, we were given transport allowance, leave allowance and this was calculated in mileage. Payments were open and it was there on financial instruction, so workers knew what they would be paid in the end. Service bulletin was there and we knew our rights. During our days, there was no room for dishonesty in the job we did. We worked to the best of our ability.

Looking back today, are there regrets?

I don’t have regrets but my younger ones are not finding it easy because of the country we find ourselves in but with the little I have, I assist. It is quite unfortunate when as parents we train our children all through school, they become graduates and there is no job for them to cater for themselves and family. Almost all my children are graduates and most of them work with the private sector. Back in the days, jobs were readily available by the government. I have an engineering graduate, an optometrist who work in a private company. Most young men in the country want to get married and start a family but they cannot because they don’t have the job or resources to raise a family. To show the level of unemployment in the country, during the customs recruitment within hours applications have exceeded the number they require for employment. I worked in lots of companies because I know my worth, and there were jobs to pick from at that time. Another regret I have in life is that someone I gave everything, to establish a business brought someone else to supersede me when it became rosy. That person brought in enjoyed the fruit of my labour and I chose to resign. This decision was easy for me, because I had the certificate and experience. God has given me long life and I choose not to wail over things that would have been achieved. I never owned a car and it’s not because I didn’t have the money but it was not a priority. I had to channel my resources in ensuring my children become graduates, luckily for me all the places I worked had official vehicles assigned to me. My children eventually bought one for me, I accepted it and placed it in the transportation business because I didn’t have the strength to drive.

Life as a retiree?

Unfortunately, pensions are not paid, gratuity is also not paid and in the end they are paid only about 40 or 60 percent. In Imo we are just suffering. I am blessed with nine children and they are taking care of me in retirement. My oldest child is around the age of 50 and my youngest child graduated about four years ago and are working. I have taken my mind off pension because my children have taken over the responsibility of their mother and me. We don’t lack anything, they know we need food, clothing and other things so they readily see that it is done. We have a close relationship with our children. Four of my grand-children were with us for the holiday, to keep us company and this is where our joy lies.

Life in service

I later left the ENDC and started working on other areas. During my work at ENDC I was posted to Hotel Presidential and some of the guest houses. I later secured a job a Unicoco Hotel Limited at Aba where I worked as an accountant and after about four to five years, I left the job to work with a transport company. I eventually proceeded to work at an Audit Company known as Omiere Egbuhuzor Chartered Accountants and co as an audit manager, I also worked at John Odocha and Co Chartered Accountants, Savannah Hotels Port Harcourt as Manager Accountant. When I left there, I established a consultancy firm where I did audit, report writing and so on. I later combined it with marketing some products and when I was installed as chief in 2005, I retired home to look after the family. I went into farming and I’m into full scale farming of cassava, vegetables even though this administration has not been favourable to farmers. There is provision for loan but non-farmers and only about 10 per cent of farmers access the loans. Counsellors, chairmen and politicians are also beneficiaries and a community can get only about ten bags.

How can they make these loans accessible to farmers?

Government knows everything and is involved in the scheming, so I don’t know how possible it will be to rectify this. I have spent not less than N350,000 on farming and the government gives N10,000 that will go nowhere. My children usually assist me on the farm to cut cost. I farm on about six plots of land or much more than that.

Where were you in 1960?

I was at Enugu and watched the Independence Day celebration, live at the Enugu stadium when the British flag was lowered and ours put up. Whenever I remember this day, it gives me joy. It spanned up to two weeks and I attended all the ceremonies. But presently, the country is not what it should be. Things are not the same.

Hopes on Independence in 1960?

I believed things would be great and achieved in a platter. Since the colonial master had left, I thought we would take proper care of each other but this is not so today. We are back to zero and the political class has aided this destruction. Sometime around 1980 going to Lagos and coming back was over forty-nine naira. We had the Nigerian Airways, Railways, the Nigerian shipping line but all these are gone. We no longer import fuel like we used to. There is no comparism at all, I recall in 1970 or so, a bag of cement was three naira but now, it is N2,700. This puts me off, I keep records of everything and when I start to read those things, it puts me off. The politicians we now have are grabbers. The politicians don’t mean well for the country, they continue to amass wealth at the expense of the masses. In the fight against corruption we’ve seen it all. The president is doing his best but he’s bias in handling some issues. Nothing is being done to people like Maina. The country has gone bad and I honestly do not know when we will recover.

In what ways do you think government should ease the burden of the elderly in the country?

The government itself is corrupt and there is nothing that can be done to assist us. When things are put in place, it is only their family, friends that benefit from it. That is the reason we have some incompetent people handling the affairs of the country who rally people from other states to do their jobs despite having a doctorate or a master’s degree and all they do at the end is to append their signature.

When did you get married and how did you meet your spouse?

I wedded on 1 June, 1968 in the heat of the civil war. I had so much respect for my uncle whom I lived with and I obeyed him to the latter. My wife was in school at Immaculate College Port Harcourt and her family lived there, while I, at the time was working with one of the ENDC Rubber plantations and he sent me the picture of a girl who was 18 years of age and said he was my wife in a letter he wrote me. Then I wrote back, saying ‘baba how can you choose a wife for me’ he told me that whether I liked it or not, she is my wife and I agreed. When the war began, I owned a motorcycle so when the war began, we ran to Cameroon and busted out at Calabar after two days ride. When I got back home, I got to Port Harcourt to let him know of my wellbeing and he told me to accompany him to see the girl he told me about. We went to the house and my uncle told her grandparents that is the man that will marry their daughter. Then I was bearded because we were imitating Ojukwu and because I didn’t want to be forced to get married, the bushy hair I felt would be my saving grace. They saw my beards and made a comment about it and my uncle scolded me and told them I am a Biafran and was imitating Ojukwu. I have a beautiful wife and the moment I saw her, I asked about her background and was attracted to her and her to me. We did the traditional marriage October 1967. By the 1st of June this year, we will be 51 years in marriage. We had 10 children but lost one. We are still in love and my wife still looks under 16 and our children are taking good care of us. I have about 11 grandchildren.

What other qualities endeared you to her?

She is very beautiful and neat, well built with her hair looking like Brazilian hair. She is the only child of her parents, they took proper care of her. I am six years older than my wife, he was 23 and I was 29 years old when we got married.

Tell me about the Biafra war

Almost everyone embraced Biafra but a few didn’t, so they became saboteurs. During the war I was at Ikom, Cross Rivers State. When the soldiers came, we ran to Cameroon, from there I rode for 36 miles or so and had an accident and was treated at Calabar by the Red Cross. I left Calabar on 9 September 1967 for home. We had to burst out through Arochukwu from Ikporopora and arrived my village 10 September, 1967 and there was a thunderous applause for seeing me because they thought I was dead. When they were recruiting for the army, I refused to join because I still had a job at Ikom. It became so bad, when we were lacking soldiers and people were made to carry arms and three of my brothers were in the war front. As God would have it, I was posted to Armed Forces pay and records department as an accountant. I was in the accounts section preparing vouchers and making payments until the war ended. There was a period when we had our first child and I wasn’t having a good job then as we kept moving from one place to the next as we were been attacked by the Nigerian troops, we suffered and were feeding on cassava leaves as vegetable, unripe pawpaw, hibiscus, there was no salt to eat wheat. We started regretting why we wanted Biafra and that is the reason I do not support those who are presently clamouring for Biafra. I know what we went through and they have no idea. My uncle lost his first son during the war.

What forms of relaxation did you engage in while you were younger?

I was equally a clean young man that loved good things of life and my music was sentimental music from Jim Reeves. It had to be soft and cool music. Then I owned record and radio changer. Throughout my primary and secondary school years, I kept girls away from me because my uncle never allowed me to even go closer to them but when I had my own house, room and things that were attractive, it was hell wire though I wasn’t flirting. The hotel I worked with organised parties, I didn’t repeat dresses while I was younger and till this day, when someone goes through my wardrobe they will marvel because my children keep giving me cloths though I have asked them to stop. I have been opportune to be in London.

What does your typical day look like as an octogenarian?

I take good rest and those things I did when I was younger are some of the things I hate now. I don’t smoke, I can only take a bottle of beer and this discipline is probably one of the reasons I am healthy and alive today though my eyes are getting blur now and I use glasses. I read and write a lot as well as listen to news from Voice of America, BBC. I have a television set in my room and I listen to music that has good interpretation. We don’t have good music now but the youths enjoy them. I play draught and discuss politics even though I hate it due to vote buying, snatching of ballot boxes. In this age I don’t eat much. I have routine drugs like vitamins.

Advice for the younger generation?

If they will listen to the advice of their elders, they need to have time to read, dress properly and stop exposing sensitive parts of their bodies because this act does not make them attractive but exposes them to rape. The boys have different haircuts, and slash their trousers in a certain way and they call it fashion. Some girls have lost all sense of decency. They must live within their means and avoid being flamboyant. The youths should put an end to cultism, unfortunately, in my area, it is now in the primary schools. Young girls getting pregnant in their teens must stop. I always say my children are better off but I also did my best to cool their heads. On the streets, I usually see youths with earpiece listening to music when they should concentrate to avoid an accident or anything bad. They are into drugs and go as far as sniffing pit toilets to be high. With all the bad behaviour, they hardly have time to read and they pay to have their projects done. They don’t even have the time to bath, diseases here and there, and they do these things everywhere. In our churches today, the youths come late for service, sit behind to press their phones while the sermon is going on. I am Anglican, and as a law we have women at the door, and if a dressing doesn’t suit them, they hand over head ties for these ladies to cover up sensitive parts of their bodies and if the dressing is worse, such people are sent out.