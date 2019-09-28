Returning Nigeria To January – December Budget Circle

The intent of the present Senate is to return Nigeria to the January – December budget circle which has never been achieved under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration since it came to power in 2015.

The lawmakers had suspended their recess in July to screen President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers, an effort described by some Nigerians as patriotic.

Before the Senate resumption last week Tuesday, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had said penultimate Friday that he had received the 2020-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

But at the resumption of plenary, he recanted his earlier statement stating that the Senate had not received the MTEF.

However, barely 24 -hours after he had said they had not received the MTEF, President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded the document to the red chamber.

Despite the rising hope that the executive would present the budget to the legislature before the end of September, LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the deadline is no longer feasible.

To add credence to this, the spokesman of the Senate, Adedayo Adeyeye, said though the executive was working hard on the budget for onward presentation they were likely to present it in the first week of October.

Speaking to journalists after plenary, Adeyeye said they were in contact with the executive on the budget, adding that final changes were still being put together for onward presentation.

“You heard what the Senate President said. He has rolled out some of the things we would be doing but the budget is of paramount important.

“We will focus on some of our legislative duties so that by the first week of October, when the budget comes, we will work on it and ensure that we pass it before going for a recess in December,” Adeyeye said.

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the 69 standing committees for the Senate, Lawan said since they had received the MTEF, adding that time was now of the essence to them.

“The committees are the engine room for the success of this Senate. I urge you to do well,” Lawan said while expressing optimism that the lawmakers would pass the budget before December in order to return the country to the January – December budget circle.

With what is happening in the national assembly, especially in the Senate, Buhari said he is now happy with what he described as improved executive and legislature relation.

After days of waiting, the president presented the Medium Term expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper which was formally announced by Lawan during plenery.

But in his letter to the lawmakers, Buhari who could not hide his satisfaction over the relationship between the executive and the 9th Assembly, said both arms were on target to better the lives of Nigerians.

The letter reads: “It is with pleasure that I hereby submit the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to the Senate.”

“Let me use this medium to express my gratitude for the much improved partnership between the legislative and the executive arms of the Federal government in our goal of making the budget process deliver better outcomes for the Nigerian people in particular”.

The letter proceeded: “I note with further appreciation the commitment and support that Distinguished Senators have continued to demonstrate. Pursuant to the provision of the fiscal responsibility Act 2007, the preparation towards the submission of the 2020 budget to the National Assembly is progressing well.”

“The MTEF/FSP was prepared taking into account, key development of the global and domestic environments. We have endeavoured to ensure that forecasted revenues are realistic, but also reasonably challenging in the face of our significantly constrained fiscal space.

“Planned spending has been set at prudent and sustainable levels consistent with government’s overall developmental objectives as set out in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“Given our shared objective of returning the budget to a predictable January – December fiscal year, with effect from 2020, I hereby forward the 2020/2022 FSP to the Distinguished Senate and trust that it would be extensively considered in order to facilitate the 2020 MTEF budget preparation.”

Buhari’s letter has rekindled the desire of both the executive and the legislature to return Nigeria to the January – December budget circle. The federal government is expected to raise a total sum of N7.72trn from revenues to fund about N9.12trn 2020 budget estimate.

The budget, if approved by the National Assembly will see the 2020 fiscal year estimate suffering from an aggregate of N2.28trn budget deficit. From the MTEF document sent to the national assembly, it was gathered, the N2.28trn budget deficit would be funded by borrowing.

The N2.28trn budget deficit, which is 1.59 of GDP, according to the document, is still within the 3 per cent threshold. Given the projected revenue and planned expenditure, the fiscal deficit is estimated at N1.95trn, about N33.61bn (or 1.8 percent) more than the estimate of N1.92trn in 2019.

This level of deficit, it was gathered, was 1.37 percent of GDP – well below the threshold (3 percent) stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007.

It was gathered that from the share of the Federation Account and VAT as well as other revenues, the aggregate revenue available to fund the 2020 budget was projected at N7.17 trillion (2.4% or N170.41bn), which was more than the 2019 Budget of N6.99trn); 34.2% of this was projected to come from oil sources while the balance was to be earned from non-oil sources.

The MTEF document obtained by LEADERSHIP Weekend shows that when the retained revenues of the 10 major Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs) are considered, the aggregate FGN revenue is projected at N7.72trn. The FGN’s expenditure budget is estimated at N9.12trn (this includes grants and donor funding of N36.39 billion).

This is slightly higher than that of the 2019, of N8.92trn. Interest payments on debt is estimated at N2.45trn, while provision for Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds to local contractors is N296bn. The provisions for personnel cost and pension costs are estimated at N2.67trn and N536.72bn respectively.

In addition, N40.17bn (representing 1% of the consolidated revenue fund) has been earmarked for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), N22.73bn for GAVIRoutine Immunization in the service-wide votes (SWw), and N89.44bn for the power sector reform programme.

With these provisions, only the sum of N1.01trn (exclusive of capital in statutory transfers) is available as amount for Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) capital expenditure.

It was gathered that with the inclusion of capital in statutory transfers, capital supplementation, grant and donor funded projects, as well as Multi-lateral / Bi-lateral project-tied loans of N328.13bn, the capital expenditure amounts to N2.17trn.

With the inclusion of the planned expenditure of the top 10 GOEs of N553.14bn, the proposed aggregate expenditure rises to an estimate of N10.00trn.

“The GOEs capital estimated at N188.23bn, aggregate capital expenditure (inclusive of capital in statutory transfers) is estimated at N2.17trn. This represents 22% of the aggregate projected Federal Government expenditure in 2020, which falls short of the 30% target in the ERGP.

“This is the consequence of the slower growth in revenues than the rate of growth in non-discretionary recurrent expenditures, specifically debt service and personnel costs,” the MTEF document said.

According to the document, “This Fiscal Strategy Paper highlights the fiscal and economic objectives of the government over the period 2020-2022 and the policies to achieve them. Over the next three years, government aims at accelerating economic growth, creating jobs and promoting structural transformation to reduce poverty and income inequality.”

Many Nigerians are optimistic that with the effort of the executive and the legislature, Nigeria may return to the January – December budget circle.