Why Nigeria Faces Severe Climate Problems – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in New York, United States of America (USA) explained why Nigeria was faced with serious climate challenges.
At a meeting with the Nigerian Youth Climate Group before his departure for Abuja at the conclusion of his engagements on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), Buhari said that “Nigeria is a neighbour to the Sahara Desert; Lake Chad is shrinking while population is exploding. It’s a challenging situation. With less land, less rainfall, these are very unique problems for the country.”
The president’s views were contained in a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Femi Adesina.
Buhari lauded the youths for representing Nigeria at UNGA as climate change champions, adding that “it is good you are participating so that you can appreciate the problems older people are having.”
One of the leaders of the youth group, Esther Agbarakwe noted that “this is the first time we are seeing a president sit with us. It gives us hope. We young people understand the problems, and are in the vanguard of advocacy. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Climate Change Department works with us for solutions.”
She expressed delight over the support the group enjoys from the UN deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed and the Federal Ministry of Environment, stressing that “we are in it together.”
Another leader of the group, Hamzat Lawan, thanked President Buhari for signing the Not Too Young to Run Bill into law.
He said: “We seek solutions to problems in the Sahel region. If we provide solutions to the Sahel, the world will be at peace. You have announced the planting of 25 million tress and we the youths plan to match it.”
Lawan charged the federal government to reduce frivolous items on the recurrent expenditure list of the country’s budget to “increase our disposition to produce, ensure judicious expenditure process and to guarantee value-for-money.”
Meanwhile, President Buhari has departed New York for Abuja, where he is expected to arrive today. This was posted yesterday by the personal assistant to the president on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified twitter handle.
