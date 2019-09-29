Cleric Urges Sensitivity To Plight Of The Poor

Rev.Fr Peter Uchebo of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Maiduguri has urged faithful to be Sensitive to the needs of the poor within their environment.

The priest noted that while many are smiling to the banks, others are in desperate need for means of survival, hence he charged the congregation to show love to such needy.

The parish priest said this on Sunday while delivering his homily at a special Sunday service tagged “Cooking For Jesus” where members demonstrated their love to God through donations for the propagation of the gospel and assistance to the poor.

He cited the parable of the Rich Man and Lazarus illustrated in the holy bible where the Rich man enjoyed the heavenly riches but ended up in hell while Lazarus, the poor that fed from the crumbs outside his House made heaven.

He admonished faithful to learn from the teaching in the holy book and show sensitivity to the plight of the poor in the society for God’s mercy on them.