NEWS
Cleric Urges Sensitivity To Plight Of The Poor
Rev.Fr Peter Uchebo of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Maiduguri has urged faithful to be Sensitive to the needs of the poor within their environment.
The priest noted that while many are smiling to the banks, others are in desperate need for means of survival, hence he charged the congregation to show love to such needy.
The parish priest said this on Sunday while delivering his homily at a special Sunday service tagged “Cooking For Jesus” where members demonstrated their love to God through donations for the propagation of the gospel and assistance to the poor.
He cited the parable of the Rich Man and Lazarus illustrated in the holy bible where the Rich man enjoyed the heavenly riches but ended up in hell while Lazarus, the poor that fed from the crumbs outside his House made heaven.
He admonished faithful to learn from the teaching in the holy book and show sensitivity to the plight of the poor in the society for God’s mercy on them.
MOST READ
Nigeria Secures ICAO Council Membership
AHF Urge Countries To Commit Fund For AIDS, TB
Why You Should Avoid Skin-lightening Creams
Oyetola, Makinde Playing Deceptive Politics With LAUTECH, Says ASUU
Political Leaders Tasked On Increased Investment In Youths
Insurgency: Gov. Fintiri Reviews Allowances Of Vigilante to N45,000 Monthly
Rotary Club Of Apo Donates Borehole To Abuja Community
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Pilot Narrates 3-Day Ordeal With Plane Hijackers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Border Closure – Immigration
- NEWS23 hours ago
Financial Times Hosts Nigerian Young Professionals, Advocates For Inclusive Devt In Africa
- POLITICS24 hours ago
MACBAN Endorses Gov Bello For Another Term
- NEWS23 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail PMB Over Welfare Package For Retired Soldiers
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Independence: War Veterans Hail President Over Welfare Package
- NEWS14 hours ago
NCAA Bars Carriage Of MacBook PRO Inflight
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
NISA Decries Restriction Of Seafarers In Gulf of Guinea