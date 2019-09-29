Drug Abuse: Watch Your Children, POWA Chairperson Charges

The wives and widows of the police officers in Kebbi State have been implored to be watchful of their children so as not to involve themselves into illicit drug consumption.

The Chairperson of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Kebbi State Chapter, who is also the wife of Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Maryam Muhammad made the call at the presentation of financial assistance to widows and donation of educational materials to Police Children Schools organised by POWA, Kebbi State.

She warned that unless parents especially widows and wives of police officers carefully monitor the movement and who their children associate with , they stand the risk of engaging into illicit act of drug consumption which would end up destroying their lives.

”I employ you to be watchful of your children so that they do not engage in taking illicit drugs, I also task teachers to create time to build positive character in children “, she advised.

The Chairperson also while donating educational materials to police Children Schools of Birnin Kebbi and Kangiwa believed that if children were properly educated, crime rate in the Society will drastically reduce and the children will equally make use of their knowledge for nation building.

She opined earlier that the event was organised to render financial assistance to widows of Police fallen heroes who died in active service and to donate education materials to Police Children Schools.

“This welfare package is intended to ease the hardship being experienced by widows and children of our deceased police officers and to assist them in becoming self-reliance”, she said.

Highlights of the event included presentation of cash gifts, educational materials and food items to wives, widows and children of Police officers in the state by POWA Chairperson, Hajiya Maryam Muhammad.

One of the beneficiaries, Sera Peter thanked Hajiya Maryam for her laudable initiative.

She appealed to members of the public and government to come to the aid of police officers widows.