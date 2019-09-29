NEWS
Forum Decries Campaign Of Calumny Against Key Drivers In PMB’s Administration
A political group, Next Level Youth Forum (NLYF) has decried campaign of calumny against key progressive drivers of President Muhammadu Buhari administration, describing such individual as enemy of Nigeria.
The forum, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Malam Shamsudden Haruna and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja said the ultimate aim of these detractors is to cause confusion and mistrust amongst the key drivers of the next level agenda.
The forum explained that after several efforts to destroy the integrity of President Buhari failed they now go for the jugular of his lieutenants.
The statement reads in part: “First it was President Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele and now Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and FIRS Boss Mr. Babatunde Fowler and certainly they wont be the last.
“The same unpatriotic sponsored brats are responsible for printing different campaign posters for 2023 with various inscription such as Tinubu for President, Osinbajo for President, el’Rufai for President amongst others.
“Their latest and major target is the economy because once the economy crumbled nothing can be achieved and there is no better way to start than to go for the main source of revenue which is the backbone of the economy hence the attack against FIRS boss.”
The forum said they shall continue to vigorously support President Muhammadu Buhari consolidation agenda in the next four years of the current term.
“No amount of propaganda or blackmail can turn Nigerians against a government they freely installed willingly through their mandates,” the statement added.
