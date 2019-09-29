Impact Of CBN’s Agricultural Policy

In less than six years of the Godwin Emefiele administration, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through a well-articulate policy drive, has generated 1.1 million jobs in the agricultural sector with a pledge to create millions more in the next five years.

This was made possible through the apex bank’s Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme designed, essentially, to give the sector the needed push it requires to actualise its potentials as a key player in the nation’s economy. Besides, the policy is part of the initiative of the Central Bank to diversify the economy away from the hurtful dependence of oil and gas.

The thinking behind the policy is that before the discovery of oil, agriculture was the mainstay of the economy in terms of revenue generation and creation of job opportunities. But with oil, over the years, the sector’s relevance in economic calculations diminished with the country that used to be a net exporter of agricultural produce becoming an importer of most of the crops it used to export. What followed was a displacement of rural farmers who stayed on for the simple reason that they have to feed their families. Young men and women who used to find fulfilment in farming, due to lack of incentives, not only abandoned the farms but also, actually, developed loathsome attitude towards agriculture as a whole. The resultant fallout was a mass drift towards the city in search of insufficient or even non-existent white collar jobs.

In the cities, and with nothing meaningful to do to earn a decent living, anti-social behaviour and, in extreme cases, criminal tendencies began to manifest among the youth group posing, in the process, serious challenges to personal and national security. Nigeria began to assume an environment for the raising of educated and sophisticated criminals.

Emefiele, on assumption of office read the barometer rightly and decided not to restrict his policies and functions to the traditional monetary and financial system stability issues. The starting point was the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) that has made the country almost self-sufficient in rice production and also scaled down considerably the foreign exchange hitherto spent on food importation.

Since the introduction of that programme, 255 private organisations and 14 state governments have participated in it. The interesting part of it is the creation of a large group of small holder farmers. The agricultural policy also created opportunities for investors to delve into adding value to the products thereby enhancing the agro-processing capability of the country which received further boost with the cap on official foreign exchange access to 41 and later 43 items.

For the CBN, it is not all about big business as it initiated the Agric-business Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme designed and channelled towards not just the creation of employment opportunities among the youth but also giving a boost to the managerial capacity of agri-businesses.

We recall also the role the bank is playing in trying to revive the moribund textile industry through the rejuvenation of cotton farming and the policy to ban the importation of textile materials. This sector has the capacity to transform Nigeria’s rural economy and revive the textile and garment industries by creating over two million jobs, improve internal revenue across three tiers of government, reduce $4.0 billion import bill incurred annually on textile and apparel, safeguard and earn foreign exchange.

To demonstrate its seriousness in the actualisation of this policy, there is in place a restriction of foreign exchange to textile importers by the CBN which will, expectedly, boost the local textile industry, in terms of increase in production capacity. Currently, they are operating below 20 per cent.

It is important also to point out the policy on milk which is intended to encourage local production of milk and other milk products. It is meant to encourage backward integration with all the attendant benefits to all stakeholders.

As we indicated out earlier, the CBN has promised to generate a minimum of five million jobs within the agricultural sector before the expiration of the tenure of the current administration. The bank has explained that there is no plan to ban the importation of milk. Of course that will be ill-advised as the nation is yet to attain self-sufficiency in local production. What the policy is envisaging is that businesses that must import milk, just have to look for other sources for their foreign exchange requirements outside the CBN. Considering the achievements so far recorded in the last four years, and given the drive, zeal and commitment of the CBN towards making the policy a reality, we have every reason to believe that it is doable. Our only worry at this time is the sustainability of the policy post- Emefiele. We urge the administration to strive to attain a certain level in the implementation of the policy such that any attempt to reverse it, at any time, will be considered an unpatriotic act.