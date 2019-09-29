Independence: War Veterans Hail President Over Welfare Package

Ahead of the Independence Day celebration next Tuesday, veterans of the Nigerian civil war have commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for being friendly to the members of the Nigerian Legion.

They also praised the President for his love for the unity of Nigeria.

A veteran of the Civil War, Captain Vincent Oyepata (rtd) described the administration of President Buhari as friendly to the retired members of the Legion.

The retired soldier disclosed that both serving and ex-servicemen in the country were beneficiaries of various welfare packages put in place by the government.

The veteran while speaking against the backdrop of the country’s 59th Independence celebration at his Epinmi country home in Akoko East Local Government Area of Ondo State, described the civil war period as very hectic, stressing, “we do not pray for such in the country again.”

While he noted that there is a big difference between insurgency and war, he added that unity of the nation will be provide economically and politically for the people.

The veteran urged retired military men to always go for National Health Insurance Scheme, where they will benefit tremendously.

Another veteran, Major Christopher Akindipe (rtd) who is the chairman of Nigerian Legion, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, however urged government to do more for the welfare of retired soldiers.

Akindipe highlighted the delay in payment of arrears of monthly stipends to members of the legion.

He lamented that some veterans are disabled due to injuries sustained during the last civil war, adding that they deserve more attention from the government to get soft loans for small-scale businesses.

Nevertheless, he commended President Buhari for “his love for the unity of the nation.”

He further appealed to government to make agriculture attractive to the ex-service men by supplying them with farm inputs at a subsidised rate. He noted that if the scheme is implemented it will boost food production in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Kebbi State, Staff Sergeant Umar Ambursa (rtd), said despite the security challenges facing the country, Nigeria is on the right track of development.

The veteran soldier who made the assertion in Birnin Kebbi yesterday ahead of the Independence Anniversary, said that even though the country was witnessing hard times especially on the area of insecurity, the nation still has the chance of remaining one indivisible country where peace and development will reign.

“I can say that even with most of the security challenges we are facing like Boko Haram, armed banditry, kidnappings and other forms of criminality in the society, our country would overcome such problems and forge ahead “, he assured.

The legionier opined that the federal government under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari was doing it’s best both economically and security-wise to ensure that Nigeria remains the most developed country in sub saharan Africa.

According to him the security challenges Nigeria faced during the civil war was completely not the same at this time when Nigerians are now divided along ethnic and religious lines.

He said, ‘’ Our soldiers in those days are more United, very cooperative with one another. Discipline also was on the high esteem.”

The retired soldier called on Nigerians not to lose hope. He urged them to continue to cooperate with the Federal Government to achieve lasting peace and unity in Nigeria.

“We must forget our status as Northerners or Southerners and think of what we can do for Nigeria first. Let us not join hands to destroy Nigeria, which God has put together but rather join hands to build Nigeria ‘’, he urged.