NEWS
Innovation Hub To Enroll 1000 Youths In ICT Courses
The Northeast Humanitarian Innovation Hub, launched by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Yola, is set to enroll 1000 youth in various ICT courses.
Cisco Network Academy representative, Mr Olarinde Onaolapo, made this known at the graduation of 100 young women, from the hub.
“Another 1000 youths would be enrolled in second phase in ICT skills.
The graduands, he said, were trained in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) to address challenges in education, livelihood to bridge the digital literacy gap.
Onaolapo said the training has added value to the graduands, as they can confidently proceed to replicate the knowledge to job creation.
Cisco, he added, would soon introduce specialised program in cyber security training, teachers professional development program, Girls in ICT and STEM week to ensure human capital development of youths in the state.
The state deputy governor, Chief Crowther Seth, assured of state government support to the hub in its quest to carry youth empowerment in the state.
Represented by Hamman Musa Mayo, permanent secretary, deputy governor’s office, he urged federal government to support the state, devastated by the insurgency attacks.
The Humanitarian Innovation Hub, was a scheme designed to harness innovations and technological ideas that would bring solutions towards addressing problems facing the Northeast as a result of insurgency.
Osinbanjo, during the launch, said that the hub was a ‘silver lining’ in the heavy cloud of insurgency that has devastated the region”.
