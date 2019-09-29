NERC Emerges Winner At 2019 FOI Ranking

The NIGERIA Electricity Regulation Commission, a federal government agency, has emerged winner of the 2019 National Freedom of Information (FOI) Compliance Ranking.

The commission came out tops in an event held at the CBN International Training Institute, Abuja on Thursday, September 26 2019.

The second and third positions were given to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, respectively.

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), came 57, while Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) came 160 according to the ranking.

In the Security Sector, Federal Fire Service came first, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), which clinched the first position in 2018, came second, while the third position was given to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Meanwhile, staff members of Independent National Electoral Commission, National Orientation Agency, (NOA), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have opposed the ranking, claiming that their agencies deserve to have ranked better than they were rated.

The chief executive officer of Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), one of the organisers of the event, Nkem Ilo, who gave an overview of the FOIA ranking, said the parameters for the ranking were proactive disclosure, responsiveness in the request for information, level of disclosure, FOI training, and timeliness. Other parameters used include the establishment of FOI desk Office in MDAs, publication, and submission of annual FOIA compliance report to the office of the attorney general of the federation.

She noted that the process is focused on promoting accountability and transparency by encouraging timely access to information.

National Co-ordinator of Right to Know, Ene Nkwankpa, in her opening remarks, said the 2019 ranking was co-organised by six civil society organisations, the Public & Private Development Centre (PPDC), BugdIT, Connected Development (CODE), Right to Know (R2K), Basic Right Watch (BRW) and Media Rights Agenda (MRA) so as to give room for a robust evaluation across agencies.

She reminded the audience that the success of FOIA is a collective responsibility, “because at the end of the day, it is for the benefit of us all because we are all Nigerians and we cannot run away to Canada, and as we have noticed, nations are driving us away”.

During a panel discussion moderated by Stanley Achonu of Open Government Partnership Nigeria Secretariat – Federal Ministry of Justice, panelists examined the prospects and challenges of FOIA in Nigeria under the topic: Data, Institution and Good Governance.

Chioma Agwuegbo, Founder of TechHer, attributed poor FOIA compliance of MDAs to staff deficiency in the use of technology. Most government bureaucrats, according to her, lack knowledge of technology, and could not develop long-term policy and identifiable goal that could help in keeping the public record.

She also blamed the Ministry of Justice, the agency responsible for enforcing compliance with FOIA of high handedness, particularly in the transparency case involving Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation.

The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission representative and panelist, Sabo Isiaku, said public Institutions, because of the nature of their work, may not be able to meet up with the seven days requirements of the FOI Act and should endeavour to publish information on their website before they are asked for.

“Some ministries comply well with FOI act, some don’t but with gatherings like this, I believe we’ll get to our desired destination.”