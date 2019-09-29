October 1st: Buharists To Celebrate Achievements of PMB In Lagos

A Buhari nation-wide support group, #Buharists, will be celebrating 59 key achievements, of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration since 2015 in Lagos State, ‪on October 1st, this year.

A Lagos-based member of the group who is an origin of the North Central and sponsor of this year’s event Mrs. Jessica Torkwase Kuraun, stated this through a press statement, made available to journalists in Abuja.

“We the supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), #Buharist will be unveiling 59 of his key projects since he assumed office as President in 2015.

“The event which will be held in Ajah-Lekki, Lagos State ‪on October 1st, will be a gathering of very loyal supporters of the government of President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, his party.

“We want to use the occasion to appreciate and showcase to the world, the genuine efforts of Buhari’s regime, in the last 4 and half years”, Mrs. Kuraun stated.

Mrs. Kuraun said the event will be a get-together of all Buhari supporters from all the geo-political zones involving the South South, South East, South West, North West, North East and North Central.

The event is also expected to feature ‪October 1st birthdays, talks and an ‪October 1st buffet.