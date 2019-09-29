Pilot Narrates 3-Day Ordeal With Plane Hijackers

26 years after, Delta State-born pilot, Capt. Anthony Onajite Makpo discloses ugly experiences he had with hijackers of Nigeria Airways aircraft which eventually landed in Niamey, Niger Republic. ANTHONY AWUNOR writes.

The Nigeria Airways Airbus A310 flight started like every other one on Monday October 25, 1993. The outcome of the events surrounding the journey will however, remain indelible in the mind of Capt. Anthony Onajite Makpo, now octogenarian, who flew the Nigeria Airways aircraft that fateful day.

On that Monday morning, there was no inkling as to what awaited him when he woke up and headed for the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos for his flying assignment. Little did he know the flight would take him off course to a destination that was not factored into the flight plan.

He inspected the Airbus A310 marked 5N-AUH to ensure its technical fitness and also other items that were essential for the one-hour journey were not left out. Boarding for flight WT 470 with about 149 souls on board was announced. It taxied to the take-off point without hitches. Few minutes later, the gigantic bird was air borne.

On climbing through 10,000 feet, a stranger burst into the cockpit and announced “This is a hijack.”

That was the beginning of what turned out to be a hazardous journey for a flight that had been smooth up to that point.

According to Capt. Makpo, the hijacker had a laughing grenade. He exploded it.

“My co-pilot, First Officer Omodiagbe and Flight Engineer Adejo, were all dazed for some minutes. Then we were still climbing on autopilot.

“I discovered that the hijackers were four in number. They were young men. They ordered that the flight must go to Frankfurt in Germany. The passengers were not kept in the dark. The hijackers explained the situation to them that they should co-operate,” said Makpo.

Continuing, he said: “The safety of the passengers and all those on board as well as the aircraft was of concern to me. I never panicked. You know panic in a situation like this is a great killer. Pilots do not panic. I told the hijackers that the fuel in the aircraft cannot take it outside Africa. They threatened the aircraft must not land in any airport in Nigeria.

“If we see any Nigerian airport when landing, we will blow up the aircraft.

“They doused inside the aircraft with fuel. Each of the hijackers was holding a match box and ready to scratch it if necessary. I suggested to them that we should go to Ndjamena, Chad. They agreed so long as it is not a Nigerian airport.

“Half way to Ndjamena, I called the control tower that I was coming there for fuel. Ndjamena said it had no fuel. I then diverted to Niamey, Niger Republic. I kept the hijackers abreast about what is happening. It is obvious that the hijackers have no knowledge about flying. I surreptitiously tuned my radio to Nigeria Airways radio frequency in London and other frequencies that were received.

“Captain Sama who was flying Nigeria Airways DC-10 from Jeddah picked the signal. The whole world was already aware. Initially, Niamey refused us landing. I threatened the controller that I would report to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) that I was running out of fuel and that he refused me landing. He made me to hover for over 25 minutes before he gave me the clearance to land.

“The controller told me he had to notify their top government functionaries first. When I landed, I was asked to park at the disused part of the Niamey Airport.

“The Nigerian officials did not come in time. I was the one communicating between the hijackers and the Nigerian government. I negotiated with the hijackers to release all the foreigners, women and all the children. They allowed them to disembark. But, they kicked against my female crew from leaving the aircraft.

“Argument ensued between them and me. I told them that they should know that first and foremost that they were women before wearing the Nigeria Airways uniform. We spent about three days inside the aircraft with the same uniform I put on the day the flight commenced.

“Throughout the period, I was never comfortable. The temperature in Niamey was very high. The food provided was nothing to write home about. Our complaints yielded good results. The Nigerien authorities sent us fuel and Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) to power the aircraft for lighting and cooling system.

“The hijackers were drinking cold water coffee, they did not take the food brought by the Nigerien authority. Niamey medical personnel came into the aircraft every morning to treat the sick passengers. Unknown to us, one of the medical personnel was a commander of the gendarmes.

“In the night of the third day, the gendarmes stormed the aircraft and started shooting. I was on my captain seat. Tony Igue, the assistant purser on the flight died in the shootout. One of the hijackers had his leg shattered, another one with bullet wounds. The aircraft was riddled with bullets.

“A military vehicle came to convey us from the foot of the aircraft to the apron. We were all asked to sit on bare ground to be inspected. They took us to a hotel. My co-pilot had earlier been taken away for medical treatment. Engineers from Lagos came to fix the plane.

“We flew straight from Niamey to Abuja where Nigeria’s Interim President, Chief Ernest Shonekan was on hand to receive us. He gave us a rousing welcome. He made promises to reward us which were never fulfilled. One of them is a National Honour for the crew including those who have left the aircraft before the gendarmes stormed it.

“Nigeria Airways also promised to recognize us for our efforts and the trauma we went through. Successive governments after Shonekan’s regime have aborted the promises. Till this very moment, nothing has been done to mitigate our trauma experience.”