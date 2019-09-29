Police Burst Baby Factory In Lagos, Rescue 19 Pregnant Girls

Operatives of Lagos state Police command have uncovered a baby factory in Ikotun area of the state where babies are sold to potential buyers and rescued 19 pregnant girls.

The police in a statement made available to Journalist on Sunday in Lagos by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said they were nabbed while acting on information from a reliable source.

He said the detectives from Ishiri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe , a Chief Superintendent of Police stormed a building at no 14 adisa street Ayanwale area ikotun Lagos, suspected to be used for child trafficking and rescued the 19 pregnant girls ages 15 and 28.

He said that, the four kids rescued were recovered from four different locations which includes: No 32 Owosho Street, Governor Road, Ikotun ; No 29 Olugbeyohun Street, Olakunle Bus Stop Abaranja; No 4/6 Anomo Street.

He added that the pregnant women were brought from Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Abia and Imo States, adding that two suspects namely Happiness Ukwuoma, 40 years old and Sherifat Ipeya, 54 years old were arrested in connection with the case.

According to him, ‘’The suspects did not receive formal medical training but operate as nurses. They were linked to natives of Imo and Epe, Lagos States respectively.

He said the Command has launched a manhunt of the principal suspect Madam Oluchi, from Mbano, Imo State.

“She is a mother of five and the young women were mostly abducted by the suspects for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies to potential buyers.

“The girls were tricked with employment as domestic staff in Lagos. The Babies are sold between N300,000 and N500,000 depending on the sex.

“Boys are sold for N500,000 and girls for N300,000 respectively.

He added that, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu has visited the facility and ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case

“The Command is working with other agencies and stakeholders in rehabilitating and resettling the pregnant girls and the Babies.’’

Elkana said investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation has been concluded.