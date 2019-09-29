‘Poor Management Responsible For Abandoned Projects’

The Project Management Conference (ProMaCon) has said that poor management is responsible for abandonment of projects across the country affecting national development.

The Chief Executive Officer of iCentra Consulting and the founder of ProMaCon, Mr Taopheek Babayeju, who stated this at a press conference to mark the activities of ProMaCon’s 10th anniversary, in Abuja, said that the practice of project management played a very important role in national development.

According to him, Nigeria had suffered great losses in human, material and financial resources through decades due to poorly managed projects.

Babayeju said, “It is more so in the current competitive global economy where societies are being radically changed through myriads of successful projects that cut across all economic sectors.

“Advanced economies are being differentiated by the sheer audacity of innovative projects they have conceived and completed, he said.

According to him, the many abandoned projects scattered across the country and infamous concept of White Elephant project are pointers to the urgent need for the country to embrace the culture of effective and efficient project management.

“It is in consideration of the foregoing that the first National Project Management Conference (ProMaCon) was convened in 2009 where stakeholders in the project management profession gathered to deliberate on how to institutionalise project management best practice in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He further said that the aims of the conference is to address the challenges bedevilling effective project delivery across all sectors in the country.

Speaking on the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Matrix Plus Limited, Phil Okoroafor, noted that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, and Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola and other stakeholders will attend the conference.

“We are also expecting a renowned project manager who has made positive impacts in the area of project management. We are looking at sectors that do a lot of project management that cut across all ministries in the country,” she said.