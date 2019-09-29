NEWS
Prince Harry Starts Trip To Malawi In Next Leg Of Africa Tour
Britain’s Prince Harry is expected to arrive in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, on Sunday, where he will visit an educational project before meeting with the country’s president.
According to his itinerary, he will visit the Nalikule College of Education, where a group of young women is being financially supported while completing 12 years of schooling.
“I hope the Duke of Sussex is ready for a rousing welcome!” said Angeline Murimirwa, the Campaign for Female Education’s executive director for Africa on the organization’s website.
Harry, who’s on the seventh day of his visit to Southern Africa, will then meet with President Peter Mutharika, who in May was sworn in for a second term after a hotly contested election marred by allegations of vote rigging.
Anti-government demonstrations have been ongoing since June in the south-east African country, sparking clashes with police.
It is not known whether these issues will be discussed by the prince, who has met Mutharika on previous occasions.
On Monday, Harry will head to Liwonde National Park to pay tribute to British soldier Mathew Talbot, who was killed earlier this year while on an anti-poaching patrol.
He will conclude his visit by dedicating the park and the adjoining Mangochi Forest Reserve to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.
The three-country partnership is a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative that Harry designed in consultation with the governments of Botswana, Namibia and Angola in a bid to protect wildlife.
Harry will return to South Africa on Tuesday to reunite with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie to wrap up their 10-day tour. (dpa/NAN)
MOST READ
Prince Harry Starts Trip To Malawi In Next Leg Of Africa Tour
Flood: NEMA Advises 4 Communities In Imo To Relocate
Siasia’s Mother Regains Freedom After 75 Days In Captivity
‘Poor Management Responsible For Abandoned Projects’
Innovation Hub To Enroll 1000 Youths In ICT Courses
NCAA Bars Carriage Of MacBook PRO Inflight
PMB Condemns Abuse Of Children In Kaduna House Of Torture
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Appeal Court Affirms Isah Jibrin As Kogi East Senator
- NEWS22 hours ago
DFID donates £41m To Curb Malnutrition In Borno, Yobe States
- FOOTBALL22 hours ago
Brazil Friendly Will Be Good Test For Super Eagles – Dare
- NEWS22 hours ago
Poll Commissioned By Democrats Shows Half Of Voters Back Trump’s Impeachment
- NEWS18 hours ago
Financial Times Hosts Nigerian Young Professionals, Advocates For Inclusive Devt In Africa
- NEWS19 hours ago
Police Arrest 4 With Indian Hemp, Weapons In Ekiti
- POLITICS18 hours ago
MACBAN Endorses Gov Bello For Another Term
- NEWS19 hours ago
PMB Charges Nigerians On Culture Identification