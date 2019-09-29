NEWS
Rotary Club Of Apo Donates Borehole To Abuja Community
The Rotary Club of Apo with support from Rotary Foundation has commissioned a motorized borehole in Daki Biu Community, Jabi, a suburb in Abuja, as part of efforts towards improving the living standards of the federal capital territory community.
Speaking at the commissioning, President of the Rotary Club of Apo, Engr Omobola Odusoga said this is line with the Club’s six area of focus which are, supporting education, conflict resolution, provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene and also fighting diseases.
Odusoga said water and sanitation is one the six area of Rotary focus of service.
According to her, “The Club identified Daki Biu to be in need of water, so we got a district grant from the Foundation to build a borehole. They have been buying water in this community, that is why we carried out this project to help reduce the cost of buying and accessing potable water.”
She said Rotary Club cares about people living in remote areas who are in need of support, hence the need to provide safe water to serve people in these areas.
Odusoga also revealed that the Club has carried out similar projects in Dutse, Garki, GSS Apo, Anglican Girls School, and also built a community health centre in Dutse-Garki, Apo.
Speaking on the security of the facility, she urged the community to ensure the safety of the borehole, adding that sustainability is very important for continued service to the people.
The Chief of Daki Biu who expressed immense gratitude for the kind gesture, said if you give your fellow human being water, you have given that person life. “I am happy that you people have chosen to help our community. I pray that God will strengthen Rotary Club to continue to do more for the good of our people.
“This is the second project we are benefitting from Rotary Club, and we are grateful, we thank you all,” he added.
