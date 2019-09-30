Borno Gov Releases Gratuities For 2nd Batch Of 1,000 Retirees

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved payment of gratuities to second batch of 1,000 former civil servants who retired at intermediate ranks between 2013 to date. This is coming two months after the Governor had in July 2019, released gratuities to first batch of 1,684 low ranking ex-workers that retired from 2013 to June 2019.

Announcing this on behalf of the Governor, special adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said in a statement on Sunday, that funds have already been transferred to various bank accounts provided by each of the 1,000 retirees.

“As directed by the Governor, this payment, to continue steadily, covers 50% of each of the 1,000 retired worker’s entire gratuity. The balance of 50% will surely be paid in another phase. The consultative idea of paying 50% aim to speedily reach as many retired workers as possible. The list of those paid will be made public on Monday and anyone of them unable to confirm payment to his or her bank account, is required to file complaint through the union of pensioners in the state so that it gets to office of the head of service, which coordinates the payments” Gusau explained.

He noted that with the negotiated modality of payment, gratuities of retired workers, which had accumulated, will eventually be cleared. The special adviser observed however, that payments of monthly pensions to the retired workers in Borno State have largely been regular in the last eight years.

Both gratuity and pensions are government controlled schemes meant to serve as livelihoods for salaried employees after their retirement. Gratuity is an end of service lump sum employers are expected to pay retirees or their dependents as gratitude for many years of lifetime put into work. Pension, on the other hand, is fixed contributory sum paid monthly to retired workers in place of salaries they were used to getting.

In August 2019, Governor Zulum, the spokesman recalled, had approved the payment of 2018 outstanding leave grants to 9,898 workers in the state; also approved payment of gratuities to families of 185 deceased pensioners and granted compassionate releases to families of 236 pensioners who also passed on.