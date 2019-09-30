Cashless Policy: Agent Locations Exempted From Fees

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that agent locations would be omitted from paying processing fees or tax on cash out in a bid to encourage financial inclusion as it continues the implementation of the cashless policy in the pilot states.

This is as it urged banks to ensure that they put up adequate measures to tackle fraud through the electronic channels which are to be alternative means for bank customers.

Speaking at the second general meeting of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) in Lagos at the weekend, director, Payments Systems Management Department, CBN, Sam Okojere noted that there could an increase in fraud in the system.

Okojere who doubles as the chairman of NeFF, said it is necessary to review and strengthen the existing roles and enact new regulations to mitigate fraud risks in the payment system. He said: “As evidenced by the NIBSS second quarter fraud report of 2019, attempted fraud volume decreased by 47.28 per cent from Q1 figures, while Web, ATM and Mobile remain the usual suspects to be used by fraudsters.

“Because of the Cashless Policy re-introduction and following the trend of increase in usage of electronic transactions when comparing volume of transactions that occurred in 2012 against 2018, which has seen growth on the following channels; four million transactions to 729 million transactions on instant Payments, 2.5 million transactions to 285 million transactions on PoS and 2,200 transactions to 15 million transactions on Mobile lnter-Scheme Transactions respectively, there is a likelihood of continued increase in electronic transactions and corresponding potential upsurge in electronic fraud in spite of concerted and collective efforts to check fraud in the country.

“Additionally, fraudsters are exploiting this increasing detachment and need for fulfilment speed to mask their activities with fraud involving card-not-present and mobile payment platforms being on the constant increase. Therefore, it has become vital for banks and merchants to be equipped with sophisticated, real-time tools and comprehensive identity data to power fast and accurate decisions about customer identity to drive sales and minimize fraud.

“As we know the impact of fraud has on diminishing trust which is an essential ingredient in building an internationally recognised and nationally utilised payments system. Hence, we remain committed in ensuring that the Nigerian

System is not only easy to use, but also reliable and trustworthy. As a forum, we also intend to collaborate with all stakeholders in having a harmonised and intensive awareness campaign on the do’s and don‘ts of electronic payment transactions, in order to ensure that users are constantly kept abreast of what is required to be done to protect them from fraudsters.’’

Okojere also said the apex bank would constantly take proactive measures to curb e-payment fraud by continuous collaboration within the banks and capacity building for financial institutions fraud departments.

Speaking on the charges exemption of charges for agency merchants, he clarified saying: “For clarity, the processing fees will only be applied on withdrawals above the prescribed thresholds. An example would be if an individual withdraws or deposits a cumulative sum of N600,000 into his/her account or all accounts in a bank in one day, the processing fee to be charge would be 3% of the N100,000 that is in excess of the prescribed threshold of N500,000 i.e. N3,000 (for withdrawals) and 2% of the N100,000 i.e. N2,000 (for deposits).

“Likewise, if a corporate should make a withdrawal or deposit a cumulative sum of N4,000,000 into its accounts in a bank in one day, the processing fee to be charge would be 5% of the N1,000,000 that is in excess of the prescribed threshold of N3,000,000 i.e. N50,000 (for withdrawals) and 3% of the N 1,000,000 i.e. N30,000 (for deposits).”