CBN Cashless Policy A Step In The Right Direction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), recently reintroduced the Cashless policy which came into being in 2012. The policy which was introduced under the Sanusi led CBN was aimed at reducing the quantum of physical cash that is being used in the system in an attempt to cut down on cash handling expenses of banks. It was also targeted at getting more of the money in circulation into the system as well as track money laundering activities.

Although the policy had taken effect in seven states, Lagos, Abia, Anambra, Kano, Ogun, Rivers as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the CBN had in August 2015, suspended the policy to allow banks deploy the technology that would allow the policy to operate seamlessly.

In 2015, infrastructure was still an issue as money transfers still had bottlenecks such as connectivity as well as options available to customers. Point of Sale Terminals, though as at that time was gaining traction, the idea of it was yet to catch on the populace. The same could be said of mobile money, online instant transfers amongst others.

Data from the apex bank showed that since 2015 when it suspended the policy and 2019, when it is re-introducing it, adoption of the electronic payment platforms have grown considerably alongside the technology and security within the system. Compared to 33.72 million transactions on PoS terminals in 2015, volume on the channel had grown to 295.89 million in 2018 while the value attached was up to N2.38 trillion from N448.5 billion.

The same level of growth could be said for mobile money payment and online instant transfers which had seen volume rise from 43.93 million and 71.22 million in 2015 to 87.09 million and 663.12 million in 2018 respectively. As at June 2019, volume of transactions done via the mobile money platform stood at 104.77 million while that of online instant transfers also referred to as Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP) was 504.16 million.

In bracing itself for the re-introduction of the policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria licensed 26 Mobile Money Operators, 10 Super Agents, 21 Payment Terminal Service Providers, 21 Payment Solution Service Providers, four Third Party Processors, nine Switches and five Non-Bank Acquirers. It is expected that these licensed entities will smoothen the implementation of the Cashless Policy across the Payment Systems.

According to the policy circular, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) are to immediately commence application of charges in the pilot states namely: Lagos, Ogun, Abia, Anambra, Kano, Rivers and FCT, while nationwide implementation is slated for March 2020.

The charges will attract three per cent processing fees for withdrawals and two per cent processing fees for lodgements of amounts above N500, 000 for individual accounts, while for corporate accounts, the apex bank in the circular said that DMBs would charge five per cent processing fees for withdrawals and three per cent processing fee for lodgements of amounts above N3 million.

CBN Director, Payment System Management Department, Mr Sam Okojere had explained that the re-introduction of the CashIess Policy is to encourage electronic payments, “with the objectives of developing our payments system, as part of the key requirements for achieving the Payments National Vision; whilst reducing the risk associated with already identified high usage of cash.

“The Policy prescribed processing fees on daily cash withdrawals and cash deposits that exceed N500,000 for individuals and N3 million for Corporate bodies. The processing fees prescribed are three per cent and five per cent on withdrawals by individuals and corporates respectively while deposits/lodgements are charged by two and three per cents also for individuals and corporates respectively.”

“In addition, the process for merchant settlement was reviewed to further deepen financial inclusion, enhance transparency and efficiency of the Nigerian payments system. For clarity, the processing fees will only be applied on withdrawals above the prescribed thresholds.

“An example would be if an individual withdraws or deposits a cumulative sum of N600,000 into his/her account or all accounts in a bank in one day, the processing fee to be charge would be three per cent of the N100,000 that is in excess of the prescribed threshold of N500,000 i.e. N3,000 (for withdrawals) and two per cent of the N100,000 i.e. N2,000 (for deposits).

“Likewise, if a corporate body should make a withdrawal or deposit a cumulative sum of N4 million into its accounts in a bank in one day, the processing fee to be charge would be five per cent of the N1 million that is in excess of the prescribed threshold of N3 million i.e. N50, 000 (for withdrawals) and three per cent of the N1 million i.e. N30, 000 (for deposits). In addition, there will be no processing fee either under the Cashless Policy or tax on cash-out done at agent locations in order to encourage financial inclusion in the country.”

“Think about the risk, in terms of security, a businessman faces moving huge cash from his business premises to the bank. Compare it to the convenience of transferring the same amount to his bank without any movement. Apart from saving time and cost, it saves the business security risks and ensures accountability in the business,” the official explained. While some customers have some reservation about the policy some others believe it is a step in the right direction.

For Chief Executive Officer, Payworth Supermarkets, Ikeja, Lagos, Mike Amadi, charges on deposits or withdrawals are decisions every individual or business has to make. “We have chosen to limit dealing with cash in our transactions, because the benefits outweigh the cost of doing otherwise. That is why we use point-of-sale, POS, teller machines. It is convenient for us and customers.

“Save for problems associated with telecommunications network system of the banks, it is easier and faster for us to check and trace transactions and their payments and good for system accountability. The machines are issued free of charge by our bankers, while the fee by the marketing platform servicing us is just a token. Compared to the charge on cash deposits or withdrawal, not dealing with cash is more economical,” Amadi said.

On his part, Ikenna, an Info Tech entrepreneur, while noting that the cashless policy is an initiative to reduce the use of cash within the economy, said if well implemented with further other gradual measures, this will assist to reduce cost of printing and managing cash, reduce risk of cash robbery, stem money laundering, bribery and corruption as it would provide a bank trail for movement of large sums

“The very petty trader does not deposit N500,000 in a day. The bigger trader who can do so is hereby discouraged from accepting cash payments and rather customers should pay for goods and services via POS, bank transfers and cheques.”