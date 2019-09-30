Equities Market Closes Week With 0.09% Loss

Sentiments remained weak in the Nigerian equities market, as the All-Share Index (ASI) closed marginally lower by 0.09 per cent week-on-week (W-o-W), following sell-offs of bellwether stocks.

The overall market performance measure, NSE-ASI, fell marginally by 0.09 per cent W-o-W to 27,675.04 points. Similarly, market capitalisation fell by N12 billion to close at N13.472 trillion.

The declined seen during the week was driven by losses in Learn Africa, UACN Property Development Company and NPF Micro-Financial Bank as well as the bearish run on three out of five trading sessions of the week.

Sector performance was positive, the NSE Consumer Goods Index and NSE Oil/Gas Index closed in green territory as their respective gauges rose by 5.03 per cent and 11.63 per cent to 533.52 points and 213.67 points. Also, the NSE Insurance Index increased by 3.01 per cent to 110.56 points. On the flip side, NSE Banking Index and NSE Industrial Index fell by 1.64 per cent and 1.83 per cent to 338.69 points and 1,073.49 points respectively.

Market breadth closed negative with 22 gainers and 42 losers. Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat) led the gainers table by 21 per cent to close at N556.60, per share. Continental Reinsurance followed with a gain of 20.38 per cent to close at N1.89, while Total Nigeria rose by 20 per cent to close at N120, per share. On the other side, Learn Africa led the decliners table by 19.42 per cent to close at N1.12, per share. UACN Property Development Company followed with a loss of 18.31 per cent to close at N1.16 and NPF Microfinance Bank declined by 12 per cent to close at N1.10, per share.

Overall, a total turnover of 1.097 billion shares worth N16.693 billion in 14,717 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.272 billion shares valued at N18.750 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 19,482 deals.

Outlook for the week

In the new week, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited expected the domestic bourse to close in positive territory if investors’ appetite for high-cap stocks remained unchanged.