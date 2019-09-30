EDUCATION
NASU Threatens To Withdraw Services From WAEC Offices Nationwide
The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), members working in Nigeria offices of West Africans Examination Council (WAEC), will withdraw their services as from Oct. 14.
The general secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, in a statement yesterday, said the action, which is slated to commence on the Oct. 14, became necessary following WAEC management’s delay in responding to the union’s previous letters.
On the letters NASU listed review of scheme of service, need to create more establishment for its members and refusal of the management to implement the policy on ex-grata.
Also amongst the requests are dichotomy of payment allowance to members Serving Council’s Meetings amongst others.
Adeyemi said none of the union’s letters to WAEC management has been responded to so far.
“I therefore express concerns about the nonchalance of WAEC management in their treatment of these important lingering issues, which could put the global campaign for decent work policy and wellbeing of workers in WAEC Nigeria in jeopardy.
“It is on this premise that your management is hereby given a period of 21 days from the date herein to positively resolve all the issues listed above.
“Failing to do this would leave the union with no other option than to direct our members in WAEC throughout Nigeria to proceed on total strike by Monday, Oct. 14.”
The letters also listed irregular recruitment of Examination Officers and incessant and unwarranted query to some union’s officers as the union’s grievances.
Adeyemi noted that though the union headquarters is reliably informed that work on review of scheme of service has reached appreciable level, the management’s alleged reluctance to harmonise the grey areas is delaying its approval and operation.
“In view of the importance of scheme of service in daily administration, it is highly imperative that the Head National Office (HNO), not only talk the talk but also walk the walk as he promised in one of the meetings held with NASU executive branch committee.
“Part of the agreement is to immediately set up a committee of management and NASU to work on the grey areas and come up with scheme of service that meets international standard and the yearnings of staff.”
