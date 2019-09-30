BUSINESS
NSE Lifts Suspension On Niger, Guinea Insurance
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has lifted suspension placed on trading on the shares of Niger Insurance Plc and Guinea Insurance Plc.
The decision, according to the NSE, was taken as after the insurance firms complied with the rules for the filing of accounts, treatment of default filing and the rulebook of the Exchange.
In a statement signed by head of Listings Regulation Department of NSE, Godstime Iwenekhai, confirmed that the suspension of trading in the issuers’ securities was lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts.
The NSE had in July 2019 suspended trading on the two insurance companies alongside nine other companies for failing to adhere to best corporate governance and extant post-listing requirements that make it mandatory for quoted companies to submit their financial statements within stipulated timelines.
The other suspended firms were FTN Cocoa Processors, Goldlink Insurance, Conoil Plc, Lasaco Assurance, R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria), Resort Savings & Loans, Royal Exchange, Standard Alliance Insurance and Universal Insurance.
Post-listing rules at the NSE require quoted companies to submit their audited earnings reports, not later than 90 calendar days after the expiration of the period. The rules also require quoted companies to submit interim report not later than 30 calendar days after the end of the relevant period.
