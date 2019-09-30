Pension Transfer Window To Open Post–data Recapturing Exercise

The pension transfer window, which ought to have commenced since the kick-off of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2004, could not start due to irregularities in the data earlier submitted by majority of the over 9 million pension contributors across the country, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

Most contributors, according to findings, have dual or multiple identities with some having incomplete information, while some information provided are already outdated.

Some, it was learnt, had changed residential and official addresses severally since they last submitted their data, hence, making the already data at the disposal of PFAs inferior and lack the needed quality to commence transfer Window.

The pension transfer Window, which would open once in a year, is a period, where pension contributors can switch from one PFA to another, if they are not satisfied with the service provided by the former.

It was meant to enhance quality service delivery of the PFAs to their clients, by making the operating environment competitive, hence, leading to better customer service delivery.

For the transfer Window to commence, a new or updated data of the over 9 million pension contributors have to be recaptured to ensure that, going forward, the data at the disposal of PFAs have the needed quality.

It was to this end, that the National Pension Commission(PenCom) directed all Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs) to re-register all pension contributors of which biometrics is germane to this process.

Speaking on this development, the President, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mrs Aderonke Adedeji, said, the ongoing exercise will allow PFAs reconcile the new information collected with the previous one to enhance the credibility of the new pension scheme.

The aim of the exercise, according to her, is to update the existing data of contributors, while also addressing a situation whereby a pension contributor has multiple Personal Identification Numbers (PINs).

She added that the exercise will also protect pension clients against cybercrime as well as other fraudulent intents and activities.

Adedeji, who is also the managing director/CEO, Leadway Pensure Limited, stated that, the verification exercise is aim at ensure quality data of contributors, as this is in tandem with modern ICT trends to synchronise data base for national groups.

The exercise, she said, requires RSA holders to provide their respective National Identity Number (NIN) to PFAs and answer some questions that were not provided earlier, by the account holders.

After the conclusion of the process, she said, it would become easier to identify each contributor, based on the quality of information provided as well as the biometrics, adding that, this would make it seamless and easier to open the transfer window.

She said, the regulator has always been upbeat about the commencement of this window, but has been challenged by multiple identity of contributors, a problem that the ongoing exercise is set out to resolve.

However, the North Central Regional Manager of Trustfund Pensions Limited, Esuesiri Oshodi said, incomplete data and documentation may delay the processing and payment of benefits to Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders at retirement.

She said PenCom recently introduced Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS) as a replacement for Contributors’ Registration System to further boost data integrity of pension contributors under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

PFAs, she added, are working to sync contributors’ data with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the introduction of the ECRS would advance that process.

Though PenCom has not opened up the transfer window, she said, a clean data base is essential before that can happen.