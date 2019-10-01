As Empty Residential Buildings Litter Abuja!

The federal government recently put the country’s present housing

deficit at 22 million. Contrary to previous statistics of 17 million. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) managing director, Ahmed Dangiwa gave the figure at the launch of national affordable housing delivery programme in Lafia, Nasarawa State. He identified significant role by the private sector in addressing the deficit. Dangiwa stressed that the new project in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (NUC) and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) is expected to deliver 1,400 housing units for workers in 14 locations across the country.

In the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that Abuja has 1.7 million housing deficit. The minister, Muhammad Bello, said at the opening of the 12th Abuja Housing Show in Abuja that this initiative was in line with private sector driven housing policy. The minister said that the government had formulated a

National Housing Policy in 1991 to ease the provision of adequate, accessible and low-cost housing for its citizens. He noted that the goal of the policy was not realised due to several factors ranging from lack of political will, policy inconsistency, poor financing to weak institutional structures. He said the policy was, therefore, amended in 2004 in which the federal government adopted a more market-oriented approach to housing delivery, limiting its role to that of an enabler and regulator instead of a provider.

While the FCT administration was busy formulating policies to address the housing deficit in Abuja, there are thousands of empty houses and estates unoccupied for years while several Nigerians have no place to lay down their heads. This is also happening at a time when rent accommodation has hit the roof in the nation’s capital to the level that most of the workforce that run the city are forced to commute to work from far off satellite towns and neighbouring states like Mararaba in Nasarawa State or Suleja in Niger State where housing accommodation is a bit affordable.

Given the difficulty in accessing accommodation by ordinary Nigerians living in Abuja, this column aligns with the United Nations advise to the federal government to tax empty houses in Nigeria including Abuja. Recently, Leilana Fartha, UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Adequate Housing, urged the federal government to impose vacant home taxes with a view to addressing housing challenges in the country. Ms Fartha at a news conference in Abuja expressed concern over the human rights crisis presented by poor living conditions in Nigeria’s informal settlements. According to her, the informal settlements house about 69 per cent of the urban population. She said that most residents in Nigeria’s ballooning informal settlements live without access to even the most basic services, like running water, and that they lacked any security of tenure, forcing them to live in constant fear of being evicted. She said that her 10 days fact-finding visit to Nigeria has presented an economic inequality in the country, which has reached extreme level and is playing itself out clearly in the housing sector.

“There is an estimated housing shortage of 22 million units. At the same time, newly built luxury dwellings are springing up throughout cities and made possible often through the forced eviction of poor communities. These units do not fulfill any housing need, with many remaining vacant as vehicles for money laundering or investment,’’ she said. While urging the federal government to take urgent measures to address homelessness and poverty, Ms Fartha advocated for a declaration of a nation-wide moratorium on forced evictions. She advised that government must address the grossly inadequate housing conditions with the urgency and rigour befitting a human rights crisis of this scale, adding that apart from establishing a national commission to investigate gross human rights violations in the context of forced evictions, government should provide basic services to all informal settlements.

While we support government taxing empty buildings as advised by the UN official, we want to go further and demand that some of the empty houses in which the owners could not explain their source of funding for such estates, should be seized by the federal government and given to ordinary Nigerians at affordable rate. We know that most of these unoccupied estates in Abuja and other parts of the country are products of money laundering.

Most of our corrupt politicians that have wrecked havoc on the economy of this country and are responsible for making Nigeria the poverty capital of the world hide their assets in many of these unoccupied estates. There is no reasonable businessman that would go to bank to borrow money to build an estate at 25 per cent interest rate and allow such estate to remain unoccupied for years on end when he knows that the banks would be after him if he failed to repay back the loan with interest.

Those who built estates with laundered money do not worry about banks breathing down their necks, while the government does not disturb them to pay tax on it, so they cared less if the houses are unoccupied. That is why in many sprawling estates in Abuja, most of whom were built by serving or former civil servants and top government officials, the only sign of life there are the gatemen that man their entrances. This has to stop in a country with 22 million housing deficit and in capital city like Abuja with 1.7million housing deficit.

Let us help the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by exposing those who hide illicit funds in unoccupied estates, so that it could be recovered and handed over to Nigerians to occupy, because it is their funds that were diverted for such housing ventures. Let us kill corruption before corruption kills this country.

–Aluta Continua!