Independence Day: Gov. Bello Pardons 31, Commutes Sentences For 13 Inmates

Governor Yahaya Bello has granted pardon to thirty one persons who regained their freedom from custodial centres in Kogi and across the country while thirteen others had their sentences commuted

This was contained in the Governor’s Tuesday day October First, independent day celebration address to the people of Kogi State.

The Governor pointed out that the Kogi State Advisory Council in consonance with the provisions of the 1999 constitution(as amended) and the Kogi State Advisory Council the on prerogative of Mercy Law, 1995 visited several custodial centres in different part of the Federation to pursue this purpose.

He noted that after a careful scrutiny of various applications, supporting documents and testimonies by officials the council compiled the list of those who were recommended deserved a second chance.

The Governor revealed that in custodial centres in Kogi State the beneficiary of the pardon included Shaibu Zakari, James Sheidu, Muhammed Yahaya formerly remanded in Okene Custodial Centre and also Sunday Adeyemi who was in Idah custodial Centre

Other pardoned persons as read out by Governor Bello were Ugbede John, Ojonugwa Mathew, Abdulmumuni Yakubu, Muhammed Haruna previously held at Ankpa Custodial Centre and Daniel Ochonu with Abdulrahman who were former inmates at Koton Karfe Custodial Centre

Governor Bello further noted that other pardoned inmate from custodial centres across the country were Ejimoh Hassan Iregwu, Ajoze Iregwu, Shafiu Ibrahim Faari, Razaq Olarenwaju, James Adegwu, Peter Illiya Azabada, Aminu Dio, Victor Ayegba Abu, Ganiyu Yakubu, Rasheed Ayinde, Akeem Abiodun, James Afolabi, Sule Adehi

Others included Yakubu Ali, Jegede Adama, Abubakar Haruna, Audu Mustapha, Sa’adatu Sani, Oladele Benjamin, Tahiru Yusuf, Abdulrahman Amoto Sambit and Rasheed Kareem

The Governor, however, called on the individual communities of the beneficiaries of this amnesty to tolerate and absolve them ensuring that they were given another chance in life.

He stated that it was human to err but the act of forgiveness was divine, noting that the beneficiaries of this exercise should be given every form of assistance that would be required by them for a restart.

Governor Bello pointed out that he expected the beneficiaries to reciprocate this gesture by eschewing evil and living at peace in their respective communities.