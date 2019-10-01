Independence: Nigeria Not Mature Commensurate With Age – Gov. Ishaku.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has said Nigeria is only 59 years old by age but not matured in any aspect to commiserate with the number years.

Speaking with journalists at government house in Jalingo on the 59th anniversary of Nigerian independence, Ishaku said is shameful to describe Nigeria as a giant of Africa while the nation is larking behind in all aspect of livelihood.

“Is a pity and shameful if Nigeria at 59 is seeking to fix power, economic, health sector and the current huge insecurity challenges around almost all the 36 states, powered is the life wire of every nation that want to grow economy, is a pity that we are where we are today.

“We are far behind our years as a notion, although there is hope for a better Nigeria but will still need to tackle these issues headlong with commitment to ensure that Nigeria is for all but not just for few who think power belong to them alone.

“We the leaders have a challenge to convince our followers and subjects of good governance, our followers and Nigerian populace also have a responsibility of giving us the best of their support mentally, physically and spiritually, therefore collectively we will make Nigeria the giant of Africa once again not only by name but infrastructural wise.

The governor who return to the state after a week of his victory at governorship tribunal in Abuja assured the people of Taraba of his commitment to consolidate on the projects and programs he initiated during his first tenure in office as the governor of the state.

Ishaku call on the people of the state to give peace a chance for development within their localities.